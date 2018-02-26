China Information Technology, Inc.: CNIT Receives $1 Million Cloud-based Ad Terminal Order for Heze, Shandong Province

SHENZHEN, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / February 26, 2018 / China Information Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNIT), a leading provider of internet-based ad distribution and ad display terminal sharing systems in China, announced that it has entered into a contract for the sale of 3,000 CNIT cloud-based elevator ad terminals to be installed in office buildings and residential communities throughout Heze, a fast-growing prefecture-level city in southwestern Shandong Province.

Signed with Heze Taoping IoT Technology Limited, the contract is expected to generate sales and service revenue to CNIT of about $1 million. Today's news is the twenty-first in a series of announcements since May of 2017 on CNIT's sales of its cloud-based ad terminals. Each of the contracts - which range in value from $0.5 to $3 million - is also expected to generate recurring revenue from customers' use of the company's Yunfa advertising distribution system and Taoping ad screen sharing platform.

"Heze is a hub city connecting four provinces in the northeast of China." said Chairman and CEO Mr. Jianghuai Lin. "The contract in Heze is another success following CNIT's $1 million contract in Fujian province this February. This contract will continue expanding marketing influence of CNIT and accelerate our implementation plan in 2018. In addition, the innovation of Taoping new-media ecosystem has proven to be the major driver for the market expansion of our cloud-based products and solutions in the fast-growing advertising industry of China." Mr. Lin added.

Mr. Lin reiterated that by 2018, the Company expects to sell an additional 120,000 cloud-based ad terminals with market penetration in 100 cities with coverage for 200 million people throughout China.

About China Information Technology, Inc.

China Information Technology, Inc. (CNIT) is a leading Internet service company that provides integrated cloud-based solutions enabling innovation and smart living in the fields of new media, elevator safety management, education, etc. Through continuous innovation, CNIT is aiming to leverage its proprietary Cloud-Application-Terminal technology to level the competitive landscape in the new media industry and deliver value for its shareholders, employees, customers, and the community. To learn more, please visit http://www.chinacnit.com.

