Active-Investors: Blog Exposure - FDA Accepted Mallinckrodt's New Drug Application for Stannsoporfin for Severe Hyperbilirubinemia

The Company filed NDA on January 04, 2018. Under the Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA), the FDA has set its action date to respond to the NDA as August 22, 2018.

FDA Granted Fast Track Status to Stannsoporfin

In December 2016, the FDA granted stannsoporfin its Fast Track designation, a process designed to facilitate development and expedite the review of drugs to treat serious conditions and fill an unmet medical need. Fast Track status allowed for rolling NDA data submission. Post-approval commitments required by the FDA included conducting trials in pre-term infants less than 35 weeks gestational age as part of the pediatric requirements.

Mallinckrodt's Acquisition of Stannsoporfin

On September 25, 2017, the Company completed the acquisition of InfaCare Pharmaceutical Corporation, a privately held specialty pharmaceutical company focused on development and commercialization of proprietary pharmaceuticals for neonatal and pediatric patient populations, and its developmental product, stannsoporfin. The addition of stannsoporfin further expanded and diversified Mallinckrodt's pediatric pipeline and added strength and breadth to its Specialty Brands business. The Company made an upfront payment of approximately $80 million, with additional payments of up to $345 million dependent on regulatory and sales milestones.

About Severe Hyperbilirubinemia (Severe Jaundice)

Severe hyperbilirubinemia and consequent jaundice is common during the neonatal period, associated with the yellowing of the skin and the whites of the eyes, typically in the first few days after birth. In most cases, it does not require treatment; however, elevated bilirubin levels in the blood (hyperbilirubinemia) can be toxic and may potentially lead to neurologic complications, including encephalopathy or irreversible brain damage. Symptoms include poor feeding, shrill cry, muscle rigidity, markedly arched back with a backwards hyperextension of the neck, seizures, and stupor or coma.

About Stannsoporfin

Stannsoporfin is a heme oxygenase inhibitor under investigation for its potential to reduce the production of bilirubin in infants at risk for severe neonatal jaundice. Bilirubin is the yellow chemical in hemoglobin so restricting the breakdown of hemoglobin reduces the amount of bilirubin released into the bloodstream. The safety and effectiveness of stannsoporfin have not yet been established by the FDA.

About Mallinckrodt PLC

Headquartered in Staines-Upon-Thames, United Kingdom, Mallinckrodt is a global specialty biopharmaceutical company developing, manufacturing, marketing, and distributing branded and generic specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies in the United States, Europe, Middle-East, Africa, and internationally.

Stock Performance Snapshot

February 23, 2018 - At Friday's closing bell, Mallinckrodt's stock rose 1.51%, ending the trading session at $16.16.

Volume traded for the day: 2.45 million shares.

After last Friday's close, Mallinckrodt's market cap was at $1.56 billion.

The stock is part of the Healthcare sector, categorized under the Drugs - Generic industry. This sector was up 1.4% at the end of the session.

