Investorideas.com: Artificial Intelligence and Autonomous Driving; The Brave New World of Driving

POINT ROBERTS, WA / ACCESSWIRE / February 26, 2018 / Investorideas.com (www.investorideas.com), a global news source covering leading technology sectors including Artificial Intelligence (AI) reports on publicly traded companies in the self-driving car market and how they are addressing consumer fears of a driverless future.

Companies mentioned include: Gopher Protocol Inc. (OTCQB: GOPH), Tesla (Quote) Intel (Quote), Alphabet Inc (Quote) (Quote) and STMicroelectronics (Quote).

When it comes to the future of self-driving cars, Intel sums it up best: 'The technology for self-driving cars is accelerating quickly but our driverless future won't go anywhere if people don't trust it.'

Brian Krzanich of Intel said last year, 'One of the big promises of artificial intelligence (AI) is our driverless future. Nearly 1.3 million people die in road crashes worldwide every year - an average 3,287 deaths a day 1 . Nearly 90 percent of those collisions are caused by human error 2 .'

'Self-driving technology can help prevent these errors by giving autonomous vehicles the capacity to learn from the collective experience of millions of cars - avoiding the mistakes of others and creating a safer driving environment.'

A smaller player in the AI sector currently marketing a pet tracking device with AI technology, Gopher Protocol Inc. (OTCQB: GOPH), last week reported new R&D efforts for its MESH Technology for the self-driving car market.

According to the company, 'New research includes testing of its MESH network technology for use in autonomous driving tracking and safety applications.'

Gopher's core tracking technology is based on Artificial Intelligence data in real-time and is currently implemented in its pet tracking device, as previously announced.

Explaining the difference between their tracking technology and competitive tracking technology, Gopher's CTO said, 'Current GPS technology relies on satellite geometry, URE (User Range Error), atmospheric conditions, signal blockages due to terrain and more. GPS technology, as a stand-alone system cannot provide an exact pin-pointed location at all times. For example: 'My Tesla is NOT being parked on 267 S. Beverly, it's actually a FULL block away,' (User's Testimonial). This bias will not occur utilizing Gopher's technology.'

Gopher's new research division, named gNETCar, is focusing on autonomous car safety research using its proprietary tracking technology which provides an exact pin-point, GEO location of the object without relying on only GPS data. Gopher has tested the tracking technology using its private, secured communication protocol and has successfully performed safe, autonomous vehicle driving experiments.

A glimpse of Gopher technology can be seen in its video release available on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YES2YB6L7Pg, as previously disclosed in a press release dated 11/14/2017. (https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/GOPH/news/Gopher-Protocol-Introducing-Gopher-Protocols-dDrone-Technology-Utilizing-Artificial-Intelligence-AI?id=175201)

Dr. Danny Rittman, Gopher's CTO explained, 'Currently we are in the process of defining, adapting and testing of our advanced MESH network architecture which is to be implemented within autonomous driving systems. Our MESH network includes AI and deep learning methodology which we believe will allow cars to rapidly and adaptably scale to safely handle situations as conditions change. Using Gopher's MESH technology, we believe it will potentially enable autonomous vehicles to communicate, learn and share vital safety details; among them road conditions, obstacles, weather and other safety information.'

Dr. Rittman went on to say, 'With Gopher's MESH technology, we expect data to be shared amongst all vehicles that are participating in the network for the most efficient, real-time, decision making.'

Another company, STMicroelectronics, a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications, and AdaSky, an Israeli-based start-up bringing far infrared (FIR) technology to the automotive market to enable vehicles of tomorrow to see further and better, just announced a collaboration in which AdaSky's FIR thermal camera embeds custom silicon co-designed with and manufactured by ST in its proprietary 28nm FD-SOI[1] manufacturing technology. The complete sensing solution from AdaSky, called Viper, aims to enable autonomous vehicles to see and understand the roads and their surroundings in any condition.

From the press release: 'Having complete sight and perception of the roadway, other vehicles, roadside infrastructure, and obstacles, especially in challenging lighting or weather conditions, is fundamental to the safe operation of next-generation autonomous cars. To achieve 24/7 autonomous driving, vehicles will rely on the fusion of complementary information streams provided by different sensors. No sensor or camera in operation today can capture all of the information on its own and each has challenges in certain lighting or weather conditions. Passive infrared vision, like that in AdaSky's Viper, when used in a fusion solution, can help close the gaps to provide accurate sight and perception without fail in dynamic lighting conditions, in direct sunlight, in the face of oncoming headlights, and in harsh weather.

The new camera uses an FIR micro-bolometer sensor to detect the temperature of an object. In an ADAS solution, Viper uses proprietary algorithms based on Convolutional Neural Networks to classify obstacles and show them in a cockpit display to give the driver an early warning. This warning comes several seconds earlier than it would when using a conventional sensor in the visible wavelength and is even faster than what is possible with the human eye.

With the help of ST, we have created the first high-resolution thermal camera for autonomous vehicles with minimal size, weight, and power consumption--and no moving parts. ST's access to, and expertise in, ultra-low-power design, IP that is fully qualified for automotive applications, and 28nm FD-SOI technology have been vital to meeting the severe power constraints that would challenge our sensors' performance,' said Amotz Kats, Vice President Hardware, AdaSky. 'We're in a position to deliver a breakthrough solution to revolutionize and disrupt the autonomous vehicle market because of ST's mastery of automotive qualification and its strong manufacturing supply chain, which grants reliability, long-term support, and business continuity to car makers throughout the whole life of their production.'

'AdaSky has developed a powerful infrared-based vision sensor and valuable algorithms that add a complementary and incredibly valuable additional layer of information to the existing sensors that will soon be driving autonomous vehicles,' said Fabio Marchio, Group Vice President and General Manager, Automotive Digital Division, STMicroelectronics. 'By addressing the challenging and difficult driving conditions that remain one of the largest concerns to true, always-on, 24/7 autonomous driving, AdaSky is enabling these driverless systems.'

Groundbreaker and leading innovator in the auto sector, Tesla says that: 'All Tesla vehicles produced in our factory, including Model 3, have the hardware needed for full self-driving capability at a safety level substantially greater than that of a human driver. Eight surround cameras provide 360 degrees of visibility around the car at up to 250 meters of range. Twelve updated ultrasonic sensors complement this vision, allowing for detection of both hard and soft objects at nearly twice the distance of the prior system. A forward-facing radar with enhanced processing provides additional data about the world on a redundant wavelength that is able to see through heavy rain, fog, dust and even the car ahead.'

Elon Musk has ambitious plans in 2018 for his self-driving technology, with plans for a Level 4 Tesla that will drive from LA to New York without any human participation.

Alphabet's investment and project in self-driving cars started in 2009, now known as Waymo https://waymo.com/ says, 'We drive more than 25,000 autonomous miles each week, largely on complex city streets. That's on top of 1 billion simulated miles we drove just in 2016.'

For the fearless consumers and early adopters of tech, Waymo invites you to ride the brave new roads of the future and 'Help shape the future of self-driving cars. Join our early rider program-a public trial of Waymo's self-driving vehicles.'

According to Variant Market Research, 'The Global Self-Driving Car Market is expected to reach $20 billion by 2024. Major companies operating in this market are Tesla Motors, Inc., Audi AG, Ford Motor Company, Toyota Motor Corporation, Google Inc., Volvo Group, Nissan Motor Company, Baidu Inc., Apple Inc., Daimler AG, Dutch Automated Vehicle Initiative (DAVI), BMW AG and Volkswagen among others.'*

For investors following the sector, Investorideas.com will be releasing a new stock directory in the following week with a comprehensive list of companies in the sector. Investorideas.com currently features a list of publicly traded AI stocks for investors following artificial intelligence and robotics. http://www.investorideas.com/TSS/stock_list.aspRobotics

Gopher Protocol, Inc. (OTCQB: GOPH) is a featured tech stock on Investorideas.com

Intel info sources:

1 https://www.intel.com/content/www/us/en/automotive/autonomous-vehicles.html

2 https://newsroom.intel.com/editorials/waymo-intel-announce-collaboration-driverless-car-technology/

*Variant research: https://www.variantmarketresearch.com/report-categories/automotive/self-driving-car-market

