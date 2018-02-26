Code Green Apparel Corp.: Code Green Apparel Corp Completes Acquisition of Designer Apparel Group, LLC

LAGUNA BEACH, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 26, 2018 / Code Green Apparel Corp. (OTC PINK: CGAC; OTC PINK: CGACD) (the 'Company') is pleased to announce the acquisition of Designer Apparel Group, LLC ('Designer Apparel' or 'DAG'), a leading private label and branded apparel design, manufacturing, sales and marketing organization based in Dallas, TX. The Company officially announced the acquisition and the details of the transaction by means of a Form 8k filed with the SEC on January 23, 2018.

Designer Apparel currently provides apparel services for several customers and has been producing revenues and profits for the past several years. The acquisition of DAG brings several opportunities to Code Green. Most significantly, it will open the door to providing DAGs current customers with a broader range of products as currently offered by Code Green. DAG has driven its business predominately by producing dress shirts for its customer base. With Code Green's extensive background in production of a wide range of products we believe we will be able to increase our capacity to grow sales with DAG's current customer base. The synergies between DAG and Code Green will immediately enhance both companies' ability to drive existing and new revenue streams.

As a part of the transaction Steve Short, who served as the Founder, President and CEO of Designer Apparel, has agreed to join Code Green as its Vice President of Sales and Marketing. "I am extremely excited about joining George Powell and being an integral part of the Code Green team as we begin to market our collective products to the marketplace," commented Mr. Short.

"We have been following Designer Apparel and Mr. Short over the past several years and have been amazed with the rate of progress and successes they have made in such little time," said George J. Powell III, CEO of Code Green Apparel. 'This acquisition is strategically important to Code Green as we are extremely confident that our combined sourcing and marketing capabilities, as well as our ability to provide a high-quality sustainable products at an affordable price point, will enable us to take the Company to the next level in both revenue generation and profitability.' This acquisition is a significant step in the Company's plans to generate increased revenue and profits at a sustainable rate.

Code Green intends to operate Designer Apparel as a wholly owned division of the company and to develop and market apparel products under both Code Green and Designer Apparel.

About Code Green Apparel Corporation:

The company-stated corporate strategy is to lead a market revolution that brings environmentally superior products to market at cost-neutral price points. Code Green Apparel Corp is dedicated to becoming an industry leader in Sustainable Textiles through its Process of creating Eco-friendly clothing providing corporations with corporate Logo Wear, Uniforms and other Eco-Friendly Sustainable Textile products. Management boasts over 75 years of textile experience in the apparel industry and intends to be disruptive in the market. They intend to launch a wide range of products that meet the needs of today's consumers using upcycled textiles.

www.codegreenapparel.com

www.twitter.com/CodeGreenCorp

Legal Disclaimer

This press release may contain forward-looking statements including words such as 'may,' 'can,' 'could,' 'should,' 'predict,' 'aim,' 'potential,' 'continue,' 'opportunity,' 'intend,' 'goal,' 'estimate,' 'expect,' 'expectations,' 'project,' 'projections,' 'plans,' 'anticipates,' 'believe,' 'think,' 'confident,' 'scheduled,' or similar expressions, as well as information about management's view of Code Green Apparel's future expectations, plans and prospects. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the results of Code Green Apparel, its divisions and concepts to be materially different than those expressed or implied in such statements. These risk factors and others are included from time to time in documents Code Green Apparel files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, its Form 10-Ks, Form 10-Qs and Form 8-Ks. Other unknown or unpredictable factors also could have material adverse effects on Code Green Apparel's future results. Code Green Apparel cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as indicative of current value or as a guarantee of future results, herein, and shall not be relied upon as a promise or representation.

In this release, we may rely on and refer to information regarding our industry and the market for our products in general from market research reports, analyst reports and other publicly available information. Although we believe that this information is reliable, we cannot guarantee the accuracy and completeness of this information, and we have not independently verified any of it. Some data is also based on our good faith estimates.

SOURCE: Code Green Apparel