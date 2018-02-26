Chanticleer Holdings, Inc.: Chanticleer Holdings Inc. to Present at the Inaugural LD Micro Virtual Conference

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 26, 2018 / Chanticleer Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BURG), ("Chanticleer" or the "Company"), owner, operator, and franchisor of multiple nationally recognized restaurant brands in the U.S. and abroad, today announced that it will be presenting at the inaugural LD Micro Virtual Conference on Tuesday, March 6 at 10:00 AM PST / 1:00 PM EST. Michael Pruitt CEO of Chanticleer will be giving the presentation and answering questions from investors.

"We are delighted to finally be hosting a virtual event, to support our in-person conferences," stated Chris Lahiji, President of LD Micro. "There are a great number of people and companies who are unable to come to our live events, due to a multitude of reasons (mostly related to having kids), so we are happy to offer an additional outlet where companies can present to investors without taking a lot of time out of their day-to-day operations. While virtual events will never supplant the experience of sitting in the same room as someone, it is a great format for updating the investor community and getting increased exposure."

The conference will be held via webcast and will feature over 60 companies in the small / micro-cap space.

View Chanticleer Holdings profile here: http://www.investorcalendar.com/console/conference/?id=26310

About Chanticleer Holdings, Inc.

Headquartered in Charlotte, NC, Chanticleer Holdings (BURG), owns, operates, and franchises fast, casual, and full-service restaurant brands, including American Burger Company, BGR - Burgers Grilled Right, Little Big Burger, Just Fresh, and Hooters. For more information, please visit http://www.chanticleerholdings.com

About LD Micro

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space. What started out as a newsletter highlighting unique companies has transformed into an event platform hosting several influential conferences annually (Invitational, Summit, and Main Event).

In 2015, LDM launched the first pure microcap index (the LDMi) to exclusively provide intraday information on the entire sector. LD will continue to provide valuable tools for the benefit of everyone in the small and microcap universe.

For those interested in attending, please contact David Scher at david@ldmicro.com or visit www.ldmicro.com for more information.

