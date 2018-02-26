Television's Adrian Morrison Premieres Show Teaching Students How He Turned $100 into a Six Million Dollar Online Empire

Morrison Hosts a Highly Successful Worldwide Show Online and was a Featured Guest on Success TV

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 26, 2018 / Adrian Morrison, an award-winning entrepreneur and one of the top Internet marketers in the e-commerce space, is pleased to announce the success of his new show that teaches students how he transformed $100 into a $6 million digital company that continues growing in audience.

As a spokesperson for Adrian Morrison noted, he was a featured guest on Success TV and has been interviewed by television icon Forbes Riley and internationally renowned author and speaker Bob Proctor. He has won a number of awards, the spokesperson added, including the Super Affiliate Award from the NeverBlue Network in 2010 and the Top E-Commerce Marketer Award from Pillow Profits Shopify Fulfillment in 2017.

"He also authored a bestselling book on social media marketing in 2011 and has been a featured speaker at success events with headliners like Tony Robbins and rapper Pitbull," the spokesperson noted, adding that as Morrison posted on his Instagram page, he has also been featured on FOX News, Entrepreneur and Forbes.

Over the past year, Morrison has built a following of nearly 90,000 people on Facebook by creating a new interactive show called The Profit Power Hour, where he gives away advice, training, and even cash, to teach up and coming entrepreneurs how to succeed online.

The show live streams every Tuesday night, and Adrian personally answers questions and shows the details of how to succeed in e-commerce and online marketing.

"His show and his training have helped various businesses online achieve 6 and 7 Figure levels. He considers his students' success the biggest accomplishment of his career," Adrian's spokesperson noted. He has even been invited to Shopify HQ, multiple times, to speak to their top influencers on training marketers to scale their businesses successfully.

Unfortunately, there has been a downside to his success. Morrison said that because of his rise in popularity, many people online create fake social media accounts pretending to be him to peddle dubious products that he does not endorse to unsuspecting fans.

"Many fans have contacted me telling me that they are be bombarded with sales messages by someone pretending to be me online," he said. While Adrian Morrison's company does offer some of the top marketing courses and software online, he warns that people should only purchase them if they are being offered directly on his official social media accounts.

"It has been awesome to achieve these results, but the truth is the greatest thing for me is being able to give back. I learn the most through teaching others," he said.

Adrian Morrison will be speaking at events across the US and also continue to host his weekly show on Facebook.com/AdrianMorrisonOfficial - subscribe to Adrian Morrison online to stay up to date on his speaking events and media appearances.

