FNB Bancorp Declares Second Quarter 2018 Cash Dividend

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 26, 2018 / FNB Bancorp (NASDAQ: FNBG), the parent company of First National Bank of Northern California, on February 23, 2018 declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.13 (thirteen cents) per share on the Company's common stock outstanding totaling approximately $969,780. The dividend is payable on April 2, 2018 to shareholders of record as of March 12, 2018.

