Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 26, 2018) - Romios Gold Resources Inc. (TSXV: RG) (OTC Pink: RMIOF) (FSE: D4R) ("Romios" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Geotech Ltd. has successfully completed the airborne magnetic and VTEMTM Terrain Time Domain electromagnetic survey over three of the Company's most prospective exploration targets on its Newmont Lake property in the "Golden Triangle" of British Columbia. The survey was completed on time and on budget and covered approximately 97 square kilometres at a line spacing of 125 m.

The three survey blocks covered are referred to as the Northwest Zone, Ken Zone and the Dirk claims, and cover a variety of copper-gold-silver targets including skarns, mantos and porphyry-style occurrences (for further details on the various mineralized targets see Romios' news release dated January 31, 2018).

The results of the airborne geophysical survey will be released once the data has been processed and interpreted. Romios expects to undertake diamond drilling on the most promising targets identified by this survey and past field work commencing in the summer of 2018.

As previously announced, Lawrence Roulston of WestBay Research has written an in-depth report (the "Roulston Report") reviewing each of the Company's exploration projects, but with emphasis on the Newmont Lake Project in the Golden Triangle of BC. The Roulston Report was paid for by the Company. The Roulston Report in its entirety can be found on the Romios website www.romios.com and can be accessed through the following link: www.romios.com/i/pdf/9414-Romios-Report-by-Lawrence-Roulston.pdf. Thomas Skimming, P.Eng, a Director of Romios and a Qualified Person in accordance with Canadian regulatory requirements as set out in National Instrument 43-101, has read and approved the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for the disclosure contained in the Roulston Report.

About Romios Gold Resources Inc.

Romios Gold Resources Inc., a progressive Canadian mineral exploration company established in 1995, is engaged in precious and base metal exploration primarily focused on gold, silver and copper in its properties in the Golden Triangle area, northwestern British Columbia. In addition to the Lundmark-Akow Lake and Hislop properties in Ontario, Romios has other property interests in Quebec and Nevada.

This News Release contains forward-looking statements which are typically preceded by, followed by or including the words "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "estimates", "intends", "plans" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance as they involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. We do not intend and do not assume any obligation to update these forward- looking statements and shareholders are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such statements.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

