Sampo Oyj: Sampo plc: Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 5 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.)

SAMPO PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 26 February 2018 at 3:25 pm

Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 5 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.)

Sampo plc (business code 0142213-3) has received a disclosure under Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Markets Act, according to which the total number of voting rights attached to Sampo A shares (ISIN: FI009003305) owned directly or through financial instruments by BlackRock, Inc. (USA tax ID 32-0174421) and its funds increased on 23 February 2018 above five (5) per cent of Sampo plc's total voting rights. In addition, the total number of Sampo A shares owned directly by BlackRock, Inc. and its

funds and the related voting rights increased above five (5) per cent of Sampo plc's total shares and voting rights.

Sampo's share capital comprises 555,351,850 shares, of which 554,151,850 are A shares and 1,200,000 are B shares. Each A share entitles its holder to one (1) vote and each B share to five (5) votes. Thus, the total number of votes is 560,151,850.

Total positions of BlackRock, Inc and its funds subject to the notification:

% of shares and voting rights (total of A) % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments (total of B) Total of both in % (A+B) Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 5.08% shares







5.04% voting rights 0.06% shares







0.06% voting rights 5.14% shares







5.10% voting rights Positions of previous notification (if applicable) 4.95% shares



Below 5% voting rights 0.07% shares



Below 5% voting rights 5.004% shares



Below 5% voting rights

Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed:

A: Shares and voting rights:

Class/type of shares

ISIN code Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights Direct

(SMA 9:5) Indirect

(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) Direct

(SMA 9:5) Indirect

(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) FI0009003305 28,203,951 shares



28,203,951 voting rights 5.08% shares



5,04% voting rights SUBTOTAL A 28,203,951 shares



28,203,951 voting rights 5.08% shares



5,04% voting rights

B: Financial instruments according to SMA 9:6a:

Type of financial

instrument Expiration date Exercise/

Conversion Period Physical or

cash settlement Number of shares

and voting rights % of shares and

voting rights Securities Lent N/A N/A Physical 114,579 shares



114,579 voting rights 0.02% shares



0.02% voting rights CFD N/A N/A Cash 244,693 shares



244,693 voting rights 0.04% shares



0.04% voting rights Depository Receipt N/A N/A Physical 124 shares



124 voting rights 0.00% shares



0.00% voting rights SUBTOTAL B 359,396 shares



359,396 voting rights 0.06% shares



0.06% voting rights

SAMPO PLC

Jarmo Salonen

Head of Investor Relations and Group Communications

tel. +358 10 516 0030

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki

London stock exchange

The principal media

Financial Supervisory Authority

www.sampo.com (http://www.sampo.com/)

