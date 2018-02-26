

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures rose Monday morning amid renewed expectationst the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates very gradually.



The Fed's report to Congress offered no hint that they are prepared to raise rates aggressively in 2018.



Gold was up $8 at $1339 an ounce.



On the economic front, the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago's National Activity Index for January will be issued at 8.30 am ET.



The Commerce Department's New Home Sales for January will be published at 10.00 am ET.



Dallas Fed Manufacturing Survey for February is expected at 10.30 am ET.



St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard will present on U.S. Economy and Monetary Policy at the 34th Annual NABE Economic Policy Conference in Washington, with audience Q&A at 8.00 am ET.



