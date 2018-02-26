In-car entertainment to reach new heights as Cinemo delivers a theatre like multimedia experience to Android

Cinemo, a global leader in high performance multimedia technologies for In-Vehicle Infotainment (IVI), and Panasonic, a world-renowned supplier to automotive Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) for infotainment and advanced connected car solutions, have announced a further extension of their cooperation on latest infotainment systems.

Cinemo and Panasonic are currently engaged in the development of multiple IVI projects to OEMs, several of them already shipping to the market. This new collaboration will again offer unparalleled performance, automotive grade quality and feature-rich multimedia environment as Cinemo leverages its expertise in delivering powerful and advanced use cases for Panasonic's Android based platform.

"Cinemo has displayed widespread uniformity with its multi-operating system and cross platform support allowing Panasonic to build with confidence in-car Android solutions that afford high performance and quality-driven entertainment," said Susumu Ibaraki, Director, Automotive Infotainment Systems Business Division of Panasonic.

"We are very happy to work closely with Panasonic on their Android based infotainment system to address the increasing technological demands of a scalable and connected ecosystem for the car," said Elif Ede, VP Sales of Cinemo.

