Quantzig, a global analytics solutions provider, has announced the completion of their latest merchandising analytics study on the apparel industry. A leading apparel industry manufacturer wanted to find out ways to get predictive insights on the returns, sales, and pricing effectiveness and competently bridge the demand-supply gap with their customers.

Merchandising analytics help firms optimize markdowns and promotions and track new product performance. (Graphic: Business Wire)

According to the merchandising analytics experts at Quantzig, "Merchandising analytics help firms optimize markdowns and promotions, track new product performance, and improve overall profit margins."

The global apparel industry comprises of a wide range of establishments, ranging from manufacturing full-lines of ready-to-wear to custom apparels. Due to the rise of new trends and production of fashionable clothes, the apparel industry is one of the most in-demand businesses. The apparel industry plays a vital role in transforming a nation's economy regarding revenue generation and creation of employment.

The solution presented by Quantzig helped the client to improve their merchandising efficiency and store performance. The client was able to segregate its in-store offerings and accommodate the changing customers' preferences.

This merchandising analytics solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

Identify optimal product combinations based on customer preferences

Profile and target the potential customers with the help of category planning

This merchandising analytics solution provided predictive insights on:

Managing merchandises and maintaining price competitiveness

Forecasting demand planning across their operations

