Novo Nordisk A/S: Election of employee representatives to the Board of Directors of Novo Nordisk A/

Bagsværd, 26 February 2018 - The employees of Novo Nordisk A/S have conducted the election of employee representatives to the Board of Directors of Novo Nordisk A/S.

The following members were elected for the next four years:

Mette Bøjer Jensen

Anne Marie Kverneland

Thomas Rantzau

Stig Strøbæk

As substitutes to the employee representatives to the Board of Directors of Novo Nordisk A/S, the employees elected Anders Kaae, Karina Bonde Lenau, Jesper Thorning and Tanja Villumsen.

The new employee representatives will join the Board of Directors following the annual general meeting of Novo Nordisk A/S, 22 March 2018. At the same event, the former employee representatives, Liselotte Hyveled and Søren Thuesen Pedersen will withdraw from the Board of Directors.

About employee representatives

According to the Danish Companies Act, the employees in companies, which have for the last three years employed at least 35 employees on average, have a right to elect a number of members to the board of directors. The employee-elected board members shall represent a number that corresponds to at least half of the board members elected by the annual general meeting. Furthermore, substitutes corresponding to the number of employee-elected board members must be elected. The employee-elected board members act on the same terms as the board members elected by the annual general meeting, but are elected for a four-year period.

Further information

