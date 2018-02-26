Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 26, 2018) - NeutriSci International Inc. (TSXV: NU) (OTCQB: NRXCF) (FSE: 1N9) (the "Company" or "NeutriSci") and Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (CSE: LXX) (OTCQX: LXRP) ("Lexaria") are pleased to announce that they have revised their joint venture agreement such that NeutriSci now owns 100% of Ambarii Trade Corporation ("Ambarii"), and Lexaria has granted to NeutriSci, an Intellectual Property License and Supply Agreement (the "License Agreement") for the manufacturing and sale of CBD based products.

Under the License Agreement, NeutriSci will continue the development and sales of the Company's proprietary Sublingual mouth-melt consumer products that incorporate Lexaria's technology for enhancing palatability and bioavailability of beneficial non-psychoactive cannabinoids in NeutriSci's existing and pipeline product formats and Lexaria will earn ongoing royalty revenues.

"We are very pleased to announce this long-term licensing and development agreement with Lexaria," commented Glen Rehman, NeutriSci President. "This agreement will allow NeutriSci to focus on the global distribution of our proprietary CBD product line while letting Lexaria focus on licencing and development. This change to our business relationship is a win-win for both parties."

"The relationship between our companies has evolved in a positive fashion and allows us each to focus on our core competencies which should benefit all stakeholders," commented Chris Bunka, Lexaria CEO. "NeutriSci has developed a unique form factor that can now be empowered with Lexaria's complementary technology which also allows consumers everywhere to benefit."

About NeutriSci International Inc.:

NeutriSci specializes in the innovation, production, and formulation of nutraceutical products. Established in 2009, NeutriSci's is building sustainable sales models with Convenience, Chain Drug, and Mass Market and Supermarket retailers for neuenergy®, the Company's natural energy and focus supplement that has at its core, the beneficial effects of blueberries.

Neuenergy® contains a unique patented combination of blueberries (pterostilbene) and naturally derived caffeine, and is a revolutionary energy tab designed to deliver enhanced focus and mental clarity with no sugar, no calories and no crash associated with typical energy products. To find out more about neuenergy®, please visit www.getneuenergy.com.

For more information, please visit: www.neutrisci.com.

About Lexaria:Lexaria Bioscience has developed and outlicenses its disruptive delivery technology that promotes healthier ingestion methods, lower overall dosing and higher effectiveness of lipophilic active molecules. Lexaria has multiple patents pending in over 40 countries around the world and has patents granted in the United States and in Australia for utilization of its DehydraTech delivery technology. Lexaria's technology provides increases in intestinal absorption rates; more rapid delivery to the bloodstream; and important taste-masking benefits, for orally administered bioactive molecules including cannabinoids, vitamins, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), nicotine and other molecules. www.lexariabioscience.com

