Atlanta, Georgia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 26, 2018) - Consorteum Holdings, Inc. (OTCPK: CSRH) ("Consorteum" or the "Company"), a software development company and mobile device solutions provider, today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, 359 Mobile Inc. ("359"), has entered into a Joint Business Agreement with DevLex Ltd. The agreement creates an exclusive alliance for the integration of the DevLex Predictive Analytics Platform ("DV-PA") with 359's Universal Mobile Interface™ ("UMI"). This agreement will facilitate a range of 359 vertical market solutions to be released and provide additional support to 359's partnership program. The DV-PA will allow real time mobile analytic solutions to be developed for markets such as FinTech, sports wagering, commodities management and other verticals that utilize significant historical data sets.

"DevLex's expertise in complex localized large scale predictive analytics is a critical addition to our UMI framework. Our joint collaboration will allow our applications running in concert with 3rd party programs to achieve clear solutions to access and utilize big data. We have already begun the development and planned release of our first applications which will be targeted at providing the sports enthusiast with real time odds analytics of their favorite sports," said Consorteum CEO Craig Fielding.

Ian Copeman (Founder\MD of DevLex) commented, "359's clear pedigree in complex mobile business solutions and the integration into the UMI framework is an exciting collaboration not only to see analytics based mobile solutions being released but the obvious monetization routes that the alliance will offer both companies."

About Consorteum Holdings, Inc.

Consorteum Holdings, Inc. is a mobile platform company focused on delivering compliant complex mobile-based transactions through a mix of partnerships, license agreements, and joint venture revenue share arrangements. The Company is focused on FinTech, otherwise known as next-generation financial technology. Consorteum aims to capitalize on the broad variety of technological interventions into personal and commercial transactions by focusing its efforts and resources where it can leverage its expertise in direct and vertical based solutions. For more information about the Company, please visit: http://www.Consorteum.com

About DevLex Ltd.

Founded to develop complex mobile application solutions over 10 years ago, DevLex continues to develop leading edge solutions for the mobile market. The most recent innovation has been the significant investment in its DevLex DV-PA framework, which allows real time analytics and predictive analytics to be developed and deployed to mobile devices. The solution will be targeted at any type of FinTech solution utilizing complex historic data sets. For more information about DevLex, please visit: http://www.devlex.com

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate, or imply future results, performance or achievements, and may contain the words "estimate," "project," "intend," "forecast," "anticipate," "plan," "planning," "expect," "believe," "will likely," "should," "could," "would," "may" or words or expressions of similar meaning. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties any of which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the forward looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from the results predicted and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance. The potential risks and uncertainties include, among others, the Company's limited operating history, its limited financial resources, domestic and global economic conditions, activities of competitors and the presence of new or additional competition, and changes in Federal or State laws impacting the Company and its business.

We assume no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement except as otherwise required by law.

