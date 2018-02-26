On the extraorinary general meeeting in Axzon A/S the name change from Axzon A/S to Goodvalley A/S was approved. The companys bond that is admitted to trading on Nasdaq Copenhagen vil change the name/ticker from Axzon to Goodvalley, cf. below:



The name change will take effect on Nasdaq Copenhagen as per 27 February 2018.





ISIN Issuers name Issuers new name name/ticker New name/ticker -------------------------------------------------------------------------- DK0030398979 Axzon A/S Goodvalley A/S AXZON GOODVALLEY --------------------------------------------------------------------------





For further information contact: Surveillance, tel. 33 93 33 66