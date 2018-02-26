

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Southwestern Energy Co. (SWN) said that Julian Bott is joining the company as Executive Vice President and will become Chief Financial Officer on March 5, 2018. Jennifer Stewart, who has served as CFO on an interim basis, will become Senior Vice President, Government and Regulatory Affairs.



The company also announced that it has named Michael Hancock as Vice President, Financial Planning and Analysis. This role will leverage the valuable perspective Michael gained in Investor Relations to enhance internal financial and operational analysis to shape strategy and drive additional shareholder value. Paige Penchas joins Southwestern as Vice President, Investor Relations to replace Michael.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX