Company: Matsing Inc Booth/Stand: Hall 7, Stand M65 Event: Mobile World Congress 2018

Feb 26 Mar 1, 2018

Barcelona, ES Web: http://matsing.com

About Matsing Inc

Lens technology is the future of telecommunications. Matsing Inc's vision is to become the world leader in innovative lens solutions. Matsing is the leading manufacturer of large size, light weight RF Lenses. With the company's patented meta-material and manufacturing techniques, Matsing is capable of designing and manufacturing different types of RF Lenses for multiple industries and applications. By introducing a new age of antenna design, Matsing provides unique and accurate solutions for the telecommunications industry. At MWC Matsing is introducing the new ZettaBall RF Lenses that provide users with increased capacity, flexibility and precision.

