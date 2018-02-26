Company Demonstrates Transformation Solutions and Launches First Ever End-to-End Solution Designed to Monetize 5G

Netcracker Technology announced today that it will demonstrate its market leadership in digital transformation and virtualization at Mobile World Congress 2018. This includes powerful demonstrations of BSS, OSS and SDN/NFV solutions in its pavilion (Hall 2, Stand 2H31) as well as the official launch of the first ever end-to-end solution for service providers designed to monetize 5G services.

Netcracker is the worldwide leader in BSS, OSS and SDN/NFV solutions, helping service providers execute digital transformation successfully as they migrate to virtualized networks, network-as-a-service offerings and cloud-based services. Today, Netcracker announced that Vodafone - one of the world's largest operators has selected the company for its group-wide cloud transformation.

"From 5G and IoT to harnessing the power of virtualization, mobile operators face unprecedented challenges and opportunities," said Sanjay Mewada, Chief Strategy Officer at Netcracker. "Netcracker is the partner of choice with the most innovative solutions, comprehensive services and proven delivery expertise to help service providers digitalize their businesses and monetize these remarkable market opportunities."

Netcracker will showcase its expertise in strategy, technology and solutions delivery at Mobile World Congress. Here is a snapshot of what to expect this week:

Netcracker Announces First-Ever End-to-End 5G Solution

Netcracker announced today the first ever end-to-end solution for 5G monetization. While other solutions have been focused on core networks, RAN, small cell and other network elements, this solution provides an end-to-end environment for monetizing 5G services that is available from the cloud.

Speaking

Netcracker's Rami Yaron, Senior Director of SDN NFV Solutions will be speaking at the MEF organized roundtable, "Myths and Realities of 5G: Who Will Benefit and When, and Who Won't" on Wednesday, February 28 at 7:45am.

Market Leading Solutions Showcase

Netcracker will showcase a range of market leading BSS, OSS and SDN/NFV solutions in its pavilion in Hall 2, Stand 2H31. Visitors can view videos, hear testimonials and meet with solutions experts to better understand Netcracker's transformation solutions such as digital customer enablement, digital marketplace and Network-as-a-Service. To schedule an appointment with a solutions expert, please contact Erin O'Reilly at Erin.OReilly@Netcracker.com.

