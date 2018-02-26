ABI Research's New Mobile Service Providers Offering Mobilizes Digital Transformation and New Opportunities

OYSTER BAY, New York, Feb. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- It is increasingly important for mobile service providers (MSPs), the traditional wireless carriers, to invest in new business models and operational processes to provide value to their digital transformation efforts. The ecosystem of MSPs, including mobile network operators (MNOs) and telecommunication providers, is also under pressure. As a result, ABI Research announced today at Mobile World Congress 2018 in Barcelona, Spain, its new Mobile Service Providers offering that caters to their needs with six comprehensive transformative technology research services that target specific strategies to help solve their important challenges.

MSPs today rely on connectivity offerings, a highly competitive market with eroding profit margins and challenging customer demands, especially from newer generations. Additionally, MSP expertise is diminishing; the total number of patents filed by the Top 20 telcos have been in decline since 2013.

"Digital transformation holds the promise of unlocking new revenue streams, new market segments and new operational models for mobile service providers," said Stuart Carlaw, Chief Research Officer at ABI Research, a market-foresight advisory firm providing strategic guidance on the most compelling transformative technologies. "Yet, the future market strategies for MSPs face challenges in terms of digital culture, flexible management structures, workforce retooling, technological familiarity, channel development and end-customer awareness of capabilities."

ABI Research's MSP service, which includes Handsets & Devices; Mobile Network Infrastructure; Smart Home; Telco Cloud Platforms & Digital Transformation; Video, VR & OTT; and Wearables, Usables & Expendables, answers some of the most pressing strategic questions:

How can MSPs generate new revenue streams in vertical markets and what platform strategies need to be employed to do this successfully?

What is the upgrade path to 5G, the business model supporting it and strategies to maximize its market impact?

How do MSPs digitally transform their business and what operational efficiencies and revenue opportunities will it unlock?

How do MSPs effectively manage and curate their device, wearables and accessory portfolio to maximize customer retention and acquisition without excessive negative profitability impact?

How do MSPs target and grow their expansion platforms in markets such as the Smart Home and combat web-scale companies?

How should MSPs address video and OTT (over the top) content to manage its impact, prevent disintermediation and draw revenues from this market segment?

What technology platforms, such as 5G, AI (artificial intelligence), VR (virtual reality), AR (augmented reality), automation and blockchain, will be key technological foundations for digital transformation?

