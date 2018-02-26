Simplilearn Wins Gold Stevie Award for Customer Service

SAN FRANCISCO, February 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Simplilearn Recognized for Transforming Customer Service into Customer Success

Digital economy training company Simplilearn announced today that it won the Gold Stevie Award for Customer Service Success - All Other Industries, presented at the 12th Annual Stevie Awards.

"This Stevie Award is a testament to the comprehensive customer experience that Simplilearn strives to provide every day," said Krishna Kumar, Founder and CEO of Simplilearn. "Our team is committed to providing outcome-led training through a high-touch model that delivers results such as high course completion rates, professional certifications, better jobs, higher salaries and promotions."

Since its inception in 2010, Simplilearn has distinguished itself with an approach centered on customer success, not just customer service. The Stevie Awards committee recognized Simplilearn for its outcome-focused, "We will make it work" customer success strategy that includes adoption of the Net Promoter Score (NPS) as a metric (with an NPS score of 77+), a course completion rate of 72%, a Learning Management System (LMS) that allows Simplilearn's own Customer Success representatives to actively monitor learner progress, one-click easy access to our Customer Delight team, Simplilearn's JobAssist Program and scholarship programs including Veterans and Bounce Back Scholarships (for unemployed IT professionals displaced by automation).

The Stevie Award Competitions were created in 2002 to celebrate the accomplishments and contributions of companies and business people worldwide. In addition to the Stevie Awards for Sales and Customer Service, the Stevie Awards organizes several of the world's leading business awards shows including the prestigious International Business Awards and American Business Awards. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 10,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 60 nations. This year's finalists were determined by the average scores of more than 150 professionals around the globe, in seven specialized judging committees, and entries were considered in 89 categories. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

About Simplilearn

Simplilearn enables professionals and enterprises to succeed in the fast-changing digital economy. The company provides outcome based online training across digital technologies and applications such as Big Data, Machine Learning, AI, Cloud Computing, Cyber Security, Digital Marketing and other emerging technologies. Based in San Francisco, CA, Raleigh, NC and Bangalore, India; Simplilearn has helped more than 500,000 professionals and 1000+ companies across 150+ countries get trained, acquire certifications and reach their business and career goals. The company's high-engagement curriculum blends self-paced online learning, instructor-led live virtual classrooms, hands-on projects, student collaboration, and 24/7 global teaching assistants. Simplilearn is recognized by Training Industry as a Top 20 IT Training Company for 2017. For more information, visit https://www.simplilearn.com/

