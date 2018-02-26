Ranovus and ADVA Will Demonstrate 400Gb/s transmission of Direct Detect Technology for 5G Mobility and DCI at 80km Distance over ADVA's FSP 3000 Open Line System

Ranovus Inc., a leading provider of multi-terabit interconnect solutions for data center and communications networks, today announced the general availability of their 200G On-Board Optics and CFP2 optical transceiver solutions for 5G mobility and data center interconnect (DCI) applications. Ranovus' product portfolio is based on the company's innovation in delivering a multi-wavelength Quantum Dot Laser (QDL), Ring Resonator based Silicon Photonic (SiP) modulators, Driver ICs as well as Receiver building blocks. Ranovus' products are now in lab trials with multiple optical networking equipment vendors for 5G mobility and cloud infrastructure markets.

"Our demonstration will feature transmission of 400Gb/s in an FSP 3000 CloudConnect terminal and over 80km of standard single mode fiber utilizing our open line system," said Christoph Glingener, CTO/COO at ADVA. "In partnership with Ranovus, we have made impressive progress to validate direct detect technology as an effective way for data center operators to lower their cost per bit and improve energy efficiency."

"In today's Data Driven Economy, the unprecedented growth in the data traffic cannot be efficiently addressed in terms of cost and power by yesterday's technologies. We are very excited to bring the next generation of scalable and miniaturized multi-wavelength Quantum Dot Laser and Silicon Photonics platform technologies to support the data growth curve," said Hamid Arabzadeh, Chairman and CEO at Ranovus. "After a series of successful trials over the last year we are pleased to announce the general availability of our product portfolio that enables scalable multi-terabits bandwidth connectivity in form factors that consume less power and are at a third the cost of coherent and half the cost of other PAM4 direct detect transceivers per Gb/s."

Highlights of Ranovus' 200G CFP2 and Optical Engine product features are:

Supporting DCI, metro access, 5G Mobility and multi-access edge computing applications

Supporting transmission distance of 15km, 40km and 80km+

Platform capable of supporting Industrial Temperature Range

Offering 96 DWDM channels in the C-band now and L-band in the future

Supporting 1.6 Tb/s 1RU Shelf Density

Form factor and compatible electrical interface with CFP2-DCO

56Gb/s PAM4 PHY with multiple programmable FEC options to optimize link performance

Full diagnostics and self-monitoring capabilities to enable high-reliability networks

"Our impressive product demonstration with ADVA includes transmission of live traffic over Ranovus' on-board optics integrated into the FSP 3000 400G terminal, as well as Ranovus' 200G CFP2 modules over the same physical layer for 80km of transmission distance," said Saeid Aramideh, Co-founder and Chief Marketing Sales Officer at Ranovus. "We would like to extend our gratitude to the team at ADVA for their tremendous support and partnership over the years to bring our innovation to market deployment."

Come See Us at OFC 2018

Ranovus will be participating at OFC 2018 (Stand #6426) at the San Diego Convention Center, March 13-15. Contact Ranovus (info@ranovus.com) to schedule a visit to our demo room.

About Ranovus

Ranovus, with operations in Ottawa, Canada, Nuremberg, Germany and Mountain View, USA, develops and manufactures advanced solutions for the next generation of interconnects for the telecommunications and information technology industries. Our team has extensive experience in product development and commercialization of optoelectronics components and transceiver subsystems for the information technology industry. Ranovus' current disruptive portfolio includes Quantum Dot Multi-Wavelength Laser technology and advanced digital and photonics integrated circuit technologies that sets a new industry benchmark for the lowest power dissipation, size and cost for the next generation of optical interconnect solutions.

The company was founded in February 2012 and has received financing from leading venture capital firms including Azure Capital Partners, Deutsche Telekom Venture Funds, BDC Capital, OMERS Ventures, MaRS Investment Accelerator Fund, Export Development Canada, and funding from Sustainable Development Technology Canada. Additional information about Ranovus can be found at www.ranovus.com.

About ADVA Optical Networking

ADVA Optical Networking is a company founded on innovation and driven to help our customers succeed. For over two decades, our technology has empowered networks across the globe. We're continually developing breakthrough hardware and software that leads the networking industry and creates new business opportunities. It's these open connectivity solutions that enable our customers to deliver the cloud and mobile services that are vital to today's society and for imagining new tomorrows. Together, we're building a truly connected and sustainable future. For more information on how we can help you, please visit us at: www.advaoptical.com.

