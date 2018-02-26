The Stevie Awards: Winners Announced in 12th Annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service

FAIRFAX, Va., Feb. 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Winners in the 12th annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, recognized as the world's top customer service awards (http://www.stevieawards.com/sales) and sales awards (http://www.stevieawards.com/sales), were unveiled on Friday night at a gala ceremony in Las Vegas, NV, attended by more than 600 executives from around the world.

The complete list of Stevie Winners by category is available at http://www.StevieAwards.com/Sales (http://www.stevieawards.com/Sales).

DP DHL, with Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie Award wins for activities in Argentina, Lebanon, the U.S., Vietnam, and other nations, was the most honored organization this year, earning the top Grand Stevie Award trophy for the fifth consecutive year. Other Grand Stevie Award winners, in descending order, include IBM, HomeServe USA, VIZIO Inc., Sales Partnerships, Inc., John Hancock Financial Services, FIS, Carbonite, Visualize, and Delta Vacations.

IBM won 10 Gold Stevie Awards, the most in the 2018 competition among Gold Stevie winners. HomeServe USA won six while Delta Vacations and GNResound won five each. Sales Partnerships, Inc. and Vizio won four. DHL Express Bangladesh, FIS, Mass Mutual Life Insurance Company, Mercer Consumer, Runzheimer, and UPMC Health Plan each won three. Winners of two Gold Stevie Awards include: Apptus, Birevim A.S., Carbonite, Comcast, Dell Technologies, Delta Airlines, DHL Express Vietnam, Gladly, GO Fuel Stations Inc., GuideWell Connect, Imparta Inc., ISN, John Hancock Financial Services, M Partners Ltd, MTM, Network Alliance, Samsung Electronics America, SAP America, ServiceNow, Sun Basket, TTEC, VXI Global Solutions, and Yapi Kredi Bank.

Leaders among multiple winners of Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevies include: Albridge, Allianz Global Assistance, BlueCat Networks, Druva Inc., eMoney Advisor, iHeartMedia, Nuance Communications, Overstock.com, Response, Rimini Street, SmartLinx Solutions, Wells Fargo Treasury Management Client Delivery, and Wyndham Vacation Ownership.

Winners in the People's Choice Stevie Awards for Favorite Customer Service, as determined by more than 124,000 public votes, which were announced on February 15 (http://blog.stevieawards.com/customer-service-awards/winners-announced-in-2018-peoples-choice-stevie-awards-for-favorite-customer-service), were also presented at the event.

The presentations were broadcast live via Livestream and are available to watch online. (https://stevieawards.com/sales/watch-awards-presentations)

The awards are presented by the Stevie Awards, which organizes several of the world's leading business award shows including the prestigious International Business Awards and The American Business Awards.

More than 2,500 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were evaluated in this year's competition. Finalists were determined by the average scores of more than 150 professionals worldwide in seven specialized judging committees. Entries were considered in 89 categories for customer service and contact center achievements including: Contact Center of the Year, Award for Innovation in Customer Service, and Customer Service Department of the Year; 60 categories for sales and business development achievements, ranging from Senior Sales Executive of the Year to Sales Training or Business Development Executive of the Year to Sales Department of the Year; and categories to recognize new products and services and solution providers.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in seven programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards, The International Business Awards, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 10,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 60 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at www.StevieAwards.com (http://www.stevieawards.com/).

Sponsors of the 12th annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service include HCL Financial Services, Rant & Rave, Sales Partnerships, Inc., and ValueSelling Associates, Inc.

Contact:

Maggie Gallagher

Maggie@StevieAwards.com (mailto:Maggie@StevieAwards.com)

+1 (703) 547-8389

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/76faf613-6608-427e-baad-1001d1ea8f78 (http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/76faf613-6608-427e-baad-1001d1ea8f78)