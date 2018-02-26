LAS VEGAS, NEVADA -- (Marketwired) -- 02/26/18 -- Operators thinking of buying a pre-owned AW139 or AW109 helicopter will now have the option of a 500-hour/one-year engine warranty under P&WC's new Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) engine program for PT6C-67C, PW206C and PW207C engines. P&WC is a subsidiary of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE: UTX).

Initially being launched in collaboration with global helicopter dealer Rotortrade, aircraft dealers will certify the engines under the CPO program through P&WC. The company will also offer the following: six months of complimentary technical publications for the engine, a credit that can be applied to P&WC's Eagle Service? Plan (ESP?) pay-per-hour engine maintenance program, discounts on engine-maintenance training provided through FlightSafety International, and other incentives.

"We are committed to supporting our products throughout their life cycle," says Tim Swail, Vice President, Customer Programs, P&WC. "The CPO program brings benefits to both dealers and operators alike. Dealers are able to differentiate their inventory by promoting helicopters that come with an OEM-backed engine warranty. Operators are able to purchase a pre-owned helicopter with greater confidence in their investment.

To qualify under the CPO program, the engine must have been maintained in a P&WC-owned or designated facility and contain only genuine P&WC parts. The engine must also pass a thorough inspection.

"P&WC understands the needs of the pre-owned market and the CPO program aligns closely with Rotortrade's mission to provide value-added services and quality assurance to our global pre-owned helicopter customers," said Philippe Lubrano, President of Rotortrade. "Since the engines are such an important part of the investment in a helicopter, the program provides buyers the level of confidence they have been requesting for a long time. We welcome the support that P&WC is delivering to this growing industry segment."

The PT6C and the PW200 engine families are among the most popular in P&WC's helicopter engine portfolio. P&WC also plans to expand the CPO offering to its additional turboshaft platforms. Last October, the company introduced a CPO program for its PT6A turboprop engine and will continue to expand the program to other engine families.

P&WC will be at HAI HELI-EXPO, booth C4432. Operators and dealers interested in the program are invited to drop by the booth to speak with a marketing or customer service representative.

About Pratt & Whitney Canada

Founded in 1928, and a global leader in aerospace, P&WC is shaping the future of aviation with dependable, high-technology engines. Based in Longueuil, Quebec (Canada), P&WC is a wholly owned subsidiary of United Technologies Corp. United Technologies Corp., based in Farmington, Connecticut, provides high-technology systems and services to the building and aerospace industries.

