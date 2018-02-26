Vodafone Will Leverage NEC/Netcracker's Hybrid Operations Management to Drive Groupwide Cloud Transformation

NEC Corporation and Netcracker Technology announced today that Vodafone Group has selected NEC/Netcracker's Hybrid Operations Management (HOM) solution to support its transition into a telecommunications cloud provider. The virtualization initiative will incorporate the use of cloud-native, SDN and NFV technologies to evolve operational and business systems and processes. NEC/Netcracker's Hybrid Operations Management will support this initiative by orchestrating and managing end-to-end resources and services within Vodafone domains.

Vodafone Group is one of the world's largest telecommunications companies and provides a range of services including voice, messaging, data and fixed communications.

NEC/Netcracker's solution will help Vodafone streamline and automate operational processes across its operating companies in order to increase service efficiency and flexibility. This will reduce the time it takes to launch new services and enable dynamic, closed-loop operations with automated lifecycle capabilities in order to meet unpredictable and constantly changing network demand.

Vodafone and NEC/Netcracker will jointly demonstrate the power of orchestration to deliver zero-touch cloud services at Mobile World Congress 2018. The compelling demonstration underscores the role of orchestration to automate networks and services driving agility and cost efficiencies in the mobile market and will be showcased in Vodafone's booth in Hall 3, Stand 3D30 and NEC/Netcracker's booth in Hall 2, Stand 2H31.

"As we accelerate the transformation of our network and services to fully leverage cloud and virtualization, Orchestration and Automation plays a critical role in how we build and operate both the infrastructure and our business," said Fran Heeran, Head of Network Virtualization, SDN and NFV at Vodafone Group. "We selected NEC/Netcracker due to its deep understanding of both physical and virtual domains and its unique capabilities for hybrid operations across physical and cloud environments."

"As customer demands change, service providers are under increasing pressure to leverage networks that will enable the delivery of new services and support evolving customer lifestyles," said Andrew Feinberg, President and CEO at Netcracker. "We are excited to work with Vodafone on its massive cloud transformation program, which will lay the foundation for innovation to deliver the next generation of digital services."

About NEC Corporation

NEC Corporation is a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies that benefit businesses and people around the world. By providing a combination of products and solutions that cross utilize the company's experience and global resources, NEC's advanced technologies meet the complex and ever-changing needs of its customers. NEC brings more than 100 years of expertise in technological innovation to empower people, businesses and society. For more information, visit NEC at http://www.nec.com.

The NEC Group globally provides "Solutions for Society" that promote the safety, security, efficiency and equality of society. Under the company's corporate message of "Orchestrating a brighter world," NEC aims to help solve a wide range of challenging issues and to create new social value for the changing world of tomorrow. For more information, please visit http://www.nec.com/en/global/about/vision/message.html.

NEC is a registered trademark of NEC Corporation. All Rights Reserved. Other product or service marks mentioned herein are the trademarks of their respective owners. ©2018 NEC Corporation.

About Netcracker Technology

Netcracker Technology, a wholly owned subsidiary of NEC Corporation, is a forward-looking software company, offering mission-critical solutions to service providers around the globe. Our comprehensive portfolio of software solutions and professional services enables large-scale digital transformations, unlocking the opportunities of the cloud, virtualization and the changing mobile ecosystem. With an unbroken service delivery track record of more than 20 years, our unique combination of technology, people and expertise helps companies transform their networks and enable better experiences for their customers.

For more information, visit www.netcracker.com.

