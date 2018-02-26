Tech21, the leader in impact protection for mobile devices, today announced the launch of its most protective case ever, the Evo Max, as part of its innovative new collection of cases and screen shields designed to protect the new Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ drop after drop.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180226005871/en/

The new range of Samsung Galaxy S9 and Samsung Galaxy S9+ case (Photo: Business Wire)

Key highlights from the new range of Samsung Galaxy S9 and Samsung Galaxy S9+ case include:

Evo Max Maximum protection. Drop after drop. With 14 feet of scientifically proven drop protection, the Evo Max is tech21's most protective case to date. It utilises an innovative combination of a polycarbonate shell, three-layer system, patented ribs and FlexShock technology to deliver the ultimate in slim lightweight protection. Available in various colours at tech21.com from £34.95 €44.95 $44.95

Evo Luxe Protection meets vegan leather. Crafted from premium vegan leather and with 12ft drop protection, the ultra-thin Evo Luxe is scientifically proven to provide maximum protection whilst adding a touch of luxury to your smartphone. The case features three layers, patented ribs and FlexShock technology to ensure the Samsung Galaxy S9 & S9+ are protected, drop after drop. Available in black at tech21.com from £39.95 €49.95 $49.95

Impact Shield Anti-Scratch Advanced protection. Responsive control. Featuring three layers and BulletShield, an impact absorbing material used in bulletproof glass, Impact Shield Anti-Scratch doesn't just protect once; it protects again and again. Plus, the all-new, patented applicator included in the box enables perfect installation, first time. Available at tech21.com from £24.95 €29.95 $34.95

The full range for Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ also includes:

Evo Check More protection. Refined design. Thin and light with a unique check pattern, the Evo Check provides 12ft protection. Available in various colours at tech21.com from £29.95 €39.95 $39.95

Pure Clear - Protect. Reveal. Incredibly thin and beautifully clear, Pure Clear features BulletShield, an impact absorbing material used in bulletproof glass to protect drop after drop from up to 10ft. The case is up to 10 times more transparent than other leading clear cases. Available at tech21.com from £29.95 €39.95 $39.95

Evo Tactical Durable protection. Refined. Evo Tactical combines durable materials with refined, contrasting textures. The case features a three-layer system, patented ribs and FlexShock to deliver 12ft protection. Available in black at tech21.com from £29.95 €39.95 $39.95

Evo Wallet Travel light. Stay protected. Combining the advanced protection of FlexShock and the convenience of card storage, the Evo Wallet keeps your cards accessible and your phone protected from drops of up to 12 feet. Available in black pink at tech21.com from £39.95 €49.95 $49.95

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180226005871/en/

Contacts:

Tech21

Maria JordanGlobal PR Manager

t: +44 203 301 7690

press@tech21.com