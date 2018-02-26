Geotechnical solutions specialist Keller Group boosted pre-tax profit by 50%, as turnover grew to more than £2bn thanks to the firm's execution of more than 6,300 projects around the world. Keller proposed a 20% increase in its full-year dividend for the twelve months ended 31 December to 34.2p, as underlying earnings per share picked up 35% to 102.2p after the December amendments to US tax laws, that were pegged to lead to a reduction in the firm's future effective tax rate, resulted in a ...

