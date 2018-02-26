Vodafone Group has sold its 51% stake in a Qatar joint venture to its project partner, the Qatar Foundation for the equivalent of £264m and an ongoing partner-market deal. The foundation agreed to acquire Vodafone's stake for 1,350m Qatari riyal (301m), with 1,250m riyal payable at completion and the rest 12 months after completion, which is expected in the next three months. This represents a 3% discount to the volume weighted average price over the past 30 trading days and values Vodafone ...

