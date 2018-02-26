AIM-listed Ten Lifestyle has won a multi-year contract with one of America's "premier" private and business banks, headquartered in California, to provide concierge services to its high and ultra-high net-worth clients. Ten, which has replaced the current provider following a competitive tender, said the first phase of the roll-out has been completed, with the offline concierge service offering already live. As part of the contract, which is expected to generate annual net revenue of between ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...