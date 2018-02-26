GlobalData is looking to acquire Research Views Limited, Progressive Ventures Limited and Progressive Media Ventures Limited, along with their respective subsidiaries, in an all-share transaction. The data and insights solution provider stated that it is in "advanced discussions" to acquire the companies which it intends to reorganise into a single group owned by Research Views Limited. The company intends to pay for those three firms through the issue of 18m new ordinary shares in the company, ...

