Oroplata Resources, Inc.: LithiumOre Commences Overall Drilling Process

INCLINE VILLAGE, NV / ACCESSWIRE / February 26, 2018 / LithiumOre (http://lithiumore.net) (the 'Company'), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Oroplata Resources, Inc. (OTC PINK: ORRP), a lithium resource exploration and development company, today announced that is has commenced its overall drilling process for lithium at its Western Nevada Basin property.

LithiumOre Chairman and CEO Doug Cole, commented, 'We are excited to have progressed this project forward and have now submitted for a permit for our first well. We look forward to now finding and proving what we have to create long-term shareholder value.'

The Company holds 260 accepted lithium mineral claims, totaling 5,200 acres, located in the Western Nevada Basin, situated in Railroad Valley in Nye County, Nevada. Railroad Valley is approximately 112 miles northeast of Clayton Valley and can be accessed by paved highway directly from U.S. Route 6. Railroad Valley is one of Nevada's largest trapped basins and is noted to hold all the necessary commercial and engineering prerequisites for a massive lithium brine deposit. The Company's claims have been evaluated by experts and the BLM and are targeted for planned on-site exploration expected to begin in the first half of 2018.

LithiumOre (http://lithiumore.net), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Oroplata Resources, Inc. (OTC PINK: ORRP), is a lithium resource exploration and development company, whose primary focus is the establishment of a low cost production base to supply the rapidly growing lithium-ion battery industry for both mobile devises and laptops, as well as the burgeoning EV (electronic vehicle) industry. LithiumOre is focused on becoming a substantial, profitable lithium producer via the timely development of valuable production-grade lithium brine deposits in Nevada.

