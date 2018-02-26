StreamNet, Inc.: StreamNetTv Signs LOI for 79 Live HD TV Channels Including DISNEY, ESPN, CNN, FOX

Windsor Street Capital LP lead Broker-Dealer for REG A+ $18,000,000 Offering

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 26, 2018 / StreamNetTv, Inc. www.streamnet.tv announces the company has signed a letter of intent to offer 79 live premium HD TV Channels. The channel lineup will include, DISNEY, ESPN, ESPN 2, ESPN CLASSIC, U ESPN, FOX, Fox Sports, Fox News Channel, FX, NBC, CBS, ABC, HSN, Cartoon Network, TCM Classics, TBS, MTV, VH-1, TNT, Spike, MSNBC, BET, E Channel, USA Network, OWN, The Weather Channel, Nickelodeon, AMC, Bravo, National Geographic Channel, Syfy, Comedy Central, Univision, Hallmark Channel, HLN, CMT, Euro Channel, Reelz Channel, tru tv, QVC, PBS, Discovery Channel, and more.

CEO Darryl Payne says, "This is truly the beginning of offering our subscribers an all-in package. We intend to be the only streaming company to offer live broadcast TV in real time, along with video on demand, over 100 music channels, live concerts by superstar recording artists, gaming, reality shows, movies, sports and various additional entertainment options. I plan to present alternative niche content not offered by Netflix and Amazon Prime. We are currently scheduled to engage in negotiations for exclusive sports programming on a global basis. Millions of subscribers are expected to become paying members of our streaming services."

Windsor Street Capital, L.P. will be acting as lead manager for the offering. StreamNet, Inc. intends to commence trading on Nasdaq or the NYSE within 90 days.

About StreamNet.tv

StreamNet.tv would like to compete with Netflix, Hulu, Apple TV, YouTube, & Amazon Prime. Many channels will be available to consumers in HD, 4K, 8K, Virtual Reality, & 3D.

StreamNet.tv will be able to close on the purchase of hundreds of thousands of master tapes when all funding is completed. Revenue sharing deals will be offered to TV Networks, film companies, and movie studios.

Our Streaming Media Pay-Per-View Platform is currently live. Video content will be available for consumers to stream on over 400 mobile devices. Subscribers will be at the front line as our Ultra High Definition standard.

Darryl Payne has a career spanning 42 years as a music producer and label owner. He has accumulated an extensive library of more than 40,000 masters and television shows featuring the world's biggest entertainers. Mr. Payne's produced concerts are recognized around the world. His catalogs are used by music companies and television networks reaching into millions of homes.

SEC Qualification:

https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1681343/999999999417000105/xslQUALIFX01/primary_doc.xml

Powerpoint presentation for Streamnet.tv: https://www.accesswire.com/uploads/StreamNetTV PitchDeck 2018.pdf

About Windsor Street Capital, L.P.

Windsor Street Capital, L.P. is an independent, full-service investment banking firm. Established in 1993, WSC helps public and private companies with a variety of debt and equity financing transactions. We take pride in our custom-tailored approach to each client and building strong and lasting relationships.

What is Regulation A+?

Reg A+ of Title IV of the JOBS Act is a type of offering which allows private companies to raise up to $50 Million from the public. Like an IPO, Reg A+ allows companies to offer shares to the public and not just accredited investors.

Safe Harbor Statement:

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including expected industry patterns and other financial and business results that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from results expressed or implied by this press release. Actual results may differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements in this press release. Since this information may contain statements that involve risk and uncertainties and are subject to change at any time, the company's actual results may differ materially from expected results.

