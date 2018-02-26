Unified Logic Announces SOC 2 Type I Compliance Certification for Movere

Certification demonstrates Unified Logic's Commitment to Data Security and Privacy for Customers and Partners

BELLEVUE, Washington, Feb. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Unified Logic has announced that its SaaS digital transformation platform, Movere, has achieved SOC 2 Type I certification. This certification demonstrates Unified Logic's commitment to protecting customer and partner data to the highest protocols to ensure security and protection. As the only digital transformation platform with SOC 2 certification, Movere is the most security-oriented IT management SaaS platform in the market today.

SOC 2 standards are established by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) and address security controls such as organization and management, monitoring of controls, communications, risk management, and more. Certification is only awarded to organizations that prove that their operations are up to the standards set by the AICPA. SOC 2 certification provides customers with a stamp of trust that Movere adheres to strict controls ensuring security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality and privacy. Data used in Movere is protected by several layers of security and protection, both during data discovery and data presentation and visualization. The combination of Movere's support of CNCF (Cloud Native Computing Foundation) principles and SOC 2 certification demonstrates that security is a top priority for Unified Logic's customers.

David Lazarus, Director of Software Asset Management & Cloud at Inviso, a Movere Certified Reseller, says, "Movere's SOC 2 certification has accelerated Inviso's ability to deliver value to our customers. We've been able to shorten sales cycles, complete security reviews more quickly, and focus our and our customers' resources on delivering the data and insights they need to meet their business objectives."

Movere supports customers across the healthcare, insurance, financial, retail, and other regulatory compliance-dependent industries that require vendors to have the same security standards they do. Unified Logic's SOC 2 certification enables customers to use Movere's powerful Digital Transformation capabilities with the confidence that their data is secure.

Conducted by Clark Nuber PS, a leading Pacific Northwest professional services firm, the audit affirms that Unified Logic's information security and privacy practices, policies, procedures and operations meet the SOC 2 Type 1 compliance requirements for the AICPA's security and privacy criteria.

"We're committed to ensuring our customers have every confidence in Movere to keep their data safe and secure. Receiving SOC 2 certification clearly demonstrates that commitment and elevates Unified Logic's position in the market as the only IT management platform with this certification," says Unified Logic CEO Kristin Ireland.

About Unified Logic

Movere, powered by Unified Logic, is a SaaS digital transformation platform where pure data meets human intelligence.Using a secure, lightweight deployment, Movere quickly collects IT data and integrates it automatically into a single pane of glass for full visibility. Interact and personalize your data using category tagging and unlock the power to optimize your on-premises, hybrid or cloud IT environment. For more information, visit www.movere.io.

Contact:

Stefanie Ryan

mediainquiries@unifiedlogic.com

Logo- https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/644089/Movere_Logo.jpg