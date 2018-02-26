Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 26, 2018) - Forum Uranium Corp. (TSXV: FDC) ("Forum") is pleased to announce that it has received approval from the TSX Venture Exchange to change the name of the Company to Forum Energy Metals Corp.

Effective Date - February 28, 2018

New trading symbol -FMC

New website - www.forumenergymetals.com

New CUSIP and ISIN numbers - 34985Q100/CA34985Q1000

There is no change in the Company's capital structure.

Rick Mazur, President & CEO stated, "As new technologies emerge and our energy economy transforms, opportunities abound for metals to supply these markets. In addition to uranium as the primary metal for the nuclear energy build in developing economies, Forum has acquired a major copper asset, as copper in our view will achieve tremendous growth in the future to supply these markets. Forum will continue to evaluate other energy metals of interest to add to its portfolio."

About Forum Energy Metals

Forum Energy Metals Corp. is a Canadian-based mineral exploration company with a focus on the acquisition, exploration and development of energy metals, currently uranium and copper. The Company is focused in Saskatchewan, Canada's #1 rated mining jurisdiction and #2 in the world. Forum has 100% and majority interests in seven drill ready uranium projects in the prolific Athabasca Basin, the best uranium real estate in the world. Forum has acquired a 100% option in a district scale sedimentary copper project at Janice Lake, 55km southeast of the Key Lake processing facility.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Richard J. Mazur, P.Geo.

President & CEO

