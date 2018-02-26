New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - February 26, 2018) - NetworkNewsAudio announces the Audio Press Release (APR) titled "Rise of Electric Cars Fuels Cobalt Market Surge," featuring First Cobalt Corp. (TSX.V: FCC) (OTCQB: FTSSF).

To hear the NetworkNewsAudio version, visit: http://nnw.fm/1TVaD.

To read the original editorial, visit: http://nnw.fm/6VbnF

As it moves to cater to growing cobalt demand, First Cobalt announced a $7 million exploration program for 2018 (http://nnw.fm/sNR89). By combining existing data and fresh surveys, it will establish the potential of 13 mineralized sites with known historical production of cobalt and silver, with an eye to increasing its output. On Feb. 13, the company announced positive drill results from the historic Bellellen mine (http://nnw.fm/2hoUx) in Ontario's renowned Cobalt Camp. The results confirm the presence of high-grade cobalt and nickel along the 300-meter-long Bellellen vein system south of the historic mine. "First assays from Bellellen drilling confirm the grades found in muckpile material sampled in 2017 and support our view that we now have a third area of interest in the Cobalt Camp," Mell stated in the press release. "The Bellellen structure has adequate strike length to remain a priority target. Our 2018 drill strategy is to test several new target areas to confirm the cobalt grades of known systems throughout the Camp and then focus on those of sufficient size to support large tonnage operations."

About First Cobalt Corp.

First Cobalt is the largest land owner in the Cobalt Camp in Ontario, Canada. The Company controls over 10,000 hectares of prospective land and 50 historic mines as well as a mill and the only permitted cobalt refinery in North America capable of producing battery materials. First Cobalt began drilling in the Cobalt Camp in 2017 and seeks to build shareholder value through new discovery and growth opportunities. For more information, visit www.FirstCobalt.com.

