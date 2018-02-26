New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - February 26, 2018) - CannabisNewsAudio announces the Audio Press Release (APR) titled "The Modern Cannabis Industry - A Tight Mesh of Integrated Verticals and Technologies," featuring Global Payout, Inc. (GOHE).

With over 100 million Americans suffering from some form of chronic pain and over 2 million addicted to prescription pain killers such as opioids, the development of compliance-friendly solutions to legal cannabis financing by Global Payout could be akin to a lifesaving measure because of the drug's reputation as a less dangerous pain relief alternative. The importance of seeking such solutions is addressed in a recent report by the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine Committee on "The Health Effects of Cannabis and Cannabinoids," which noted that "evidence regarding the short- and long-term health effects of cannabis use remains elusive" despite myriad studies that have examined cannabis use in all its forms, and that "often these research conclusions are not appropriately synthesized, translated for, or communicated to policy makers, health care providers, state health officials, or other stakeholders who have been charged with influencing and enacting policies, procedures, and laws related to cannabis use." (http://cnw.fm/2lCHx). Another data point of importance is North America's dominance of the $5.5 billion chronic pain therapy market (http://cnw.fm/4NIfq), nearly $2 billion of which is represented by the top three Medicare opioids. The execution of a sales partnership and commission agreement in early February with Eyechronic cannabis media network operator and award-winning retail technology company Eyeconic.tv will allow MTRAC to reach customers in-store at the nearly 300 medical and retail dispensaries in Eyechronic's nationwide partner network (http://cnw.fm/4X9xd). Combined with the already sizeable network of dispensaries MTRAC has cultivated relationships with via its PotSaver brand publication, the Eyechronic deal will give Global Payout serious ground game in California.

About Global Payout, Inc.

Since the company's inception in 2009, Global Payout, Inc. has been a leading provider of comprehensive and customized prepaid payment solutions for domestic and international organizations distributing money worldwide. In 2014, Global introduced its first online payment platform called the Consolidated Payment Gateway (CPG), which allowed its enterprise clients to transfer money to international bank accounts, mobile accounts, and prepaid card accounts.

The development of the CPG became the foundation for the introduction of its new, state of the art FINTECH payment system in 2017, for both online and mobile applications to allow account holders to maximize an expanded suite of financial services and minimize operational costs. Global will continue to offer their FINTECH payment system to many vertical markets for support of foreign currency exchange and digital currency, including ongoing support of the banking industry and international governments. For more information, visit www.GlobalPayout.com.

