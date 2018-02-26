Soil Stabilization Market Worth 27.80 Billion USD by 2022

PUNE, India, February 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The report "Soil Stabilization Marketby Method (Mechanical and Chemical), Application (Industrial, Non-agricultural, and Agricultural), Additive (Polymer and Mineral & Stabilizing Agents), and Region (APAC, North America, Europe) - Global Forecast to 2022", published by MarketsandMarkets', the global market is estimated at USD 22.09 Billion in 2017, and is projected to reach USD 27.80 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 4.70% during the forecast period. The market is driven by factors such as improved quality and properties of soil stabilization materials and urbanization. The use of different soil stabilization additives in the optimum quantities provides numerous benefits to the soil. Rapid urbanization, particularly in the developing regions, is driving the growth of the construction industry, thereby fuelling the Soil Stabilization Market growth.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160303/792302 )



Browse 66 tables and36 figures spread through 125 pages and in-depth TOC on"Soil Stabilization Market - Global Forecast to 2022"

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/soil-stabilization-market-23555531.html

The mechanical segment, by method, accounted for the larger market share in 2016.

The mechanical segment accounted for the larger market share in 2016. The mechanical method of stabilization includes physical measures of soil improvement. The method includes blending and mixing of various soils to obtain a material meeting the specific requirements for construction of roads.

The mineral & stabilizing agents segment, by additive, accounted for the largest market share in 2016.

The mineral & stabilizing agents segment, by additive, in the Soil Stabilization Market accounted for the largest share in 2016. Mineral & stabilizing agents include Portland cement, lime, fly ash, and others (blast furnace slags and pozzolana). The stabilizing agents, also known as binding materials, help improve properties such as durability, compressibility, and strength in weak soils.

The industrial segment, by application, accounted for the largest market share in 2016.

The industrial segment of the Soil Stabilization Market accounted for the largest market share in 2016. The industrial segment includes roads, landfills, and others (commercial building and cemeteries). Soil stabilization plays an integral part, as it provides stability to the soil for the construction of roads and landfills. Emerging economies in the Asia Pacific are expected to present opportunities to the Soil Stabilization Market in the near future.

The South American market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2017 to 2022.

The South American market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The countries covered under the region include Brazil and Argentina. Rising demand for infrastructural development and increasing income levels in emerging economies such as Brazil and Argentina are the key factors that drive the growth of the Soil Stabilization Market. The development and growth of various agricultural sectors drive the demand for soil stabilization in the region.

This report includes a study of various soil stabilization machines and additives, along with the product portfolios of leading companies. It includes the profiles of leading companies such as Caterpillar (US), AB VOLVO (Sweden), FAYAT (France), WIRTGEN GROUP (Germany), and CARMEUSE (US).

