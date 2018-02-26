sprite-preloader
Montag, 26.02.2018

26.02.2018 | 15:40
GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Neste Oyj: Neste Corporation - Notification of Managers' Transactions, Hietala

Neste Corporation
Manager's Transactions
26 February 2018 at 4.30 pm (EET)

Neste Corporation - Notification of Managers' Transactions, Hietala

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name:Kaisa Hietala
Position:Other senior manager
Initial Notification
Reference number:5493009GY1X8GQ66AM14_20180226140313_3
Issuer
Name:Neste Oyj
LEI:5493009GY1X8GQ66AM14
Transaction details
Transaction date:2018-02-23
Venue:NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Nature of the transaction:Disposal
Instrument:Share
ISIN:FI0009013296
Volume:2691
Unit price:62.43880 Euro
Volume:1584
Unit price:63.50000 Euro
Aggregated transactions
Volume:4275
Volume weighted average price:62.83200 Euro

For additional information, please contact: Christian Ståhlberg, General Counsel, Neste, tel. +358 10 4584251

Neste in brief


Neste (NESTE, Nasdaq Helsinki) creates sustainable solutions for transport, business, and consumer needs. Our wide range of renewable products enable our customers to reduce climate emissions. We are the world's largest producer of renewable diesel refined from waste and residues, introducing renewable solutions also to the aviation and plastics industries. We are also a technologically advanced refiner of high-quality oil products. We want to be a reliable partner with widely valued expertise, research, and sustainable operations. In 2017, Neste's revenue stood at EUR 13.2 billion. In 2018, Neste placed 2nd on the Global 100 list of the most sustainable companies in the world. Read more: neste.com (http://www.neste.com/)


This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Neste Oyj via Globenewswire

© 2018 GlobeNewswire (Europe)