The company announces the following unaudited data

as at 23 February 2018 - Using BID Valuations

NAV per ord share (excl income) with debt at par value 1319.46 p

NAV per ord share (excl income) with debt at market value* 1311.11 p

NAV per ord share (incl income) with debt at par value 1344.04 p

NAV per ord share (incl income) with debt at market value* 1335.69 p

*based on the mid market value of the debenture debt at valuation point,

source: Interactive Data

For more information please visit our website at