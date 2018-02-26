

NEWBURY (dpa-AFX) - Vodafone Group (VOD.L, VOD) said that Qatar Foundation will acquire Vodafone Europe B.V.'s 51% stake in the joint venture company - Vodafone and Qatar Foundation LLC - that controls Vodafone Qatar P.Q.S.C. or 'Vodafone Qatar'.



Qatar Foundation will acquire Vodafone's stake for a total cash consideration of QAR 301 million euros, with 279 million euros payable at completion and 22 million euros payable 12 months after completion, which is expected in the next three months. This represents a 3% discount to the 30 trading day VWAP as at 25 February 2018. The transaction values Vodafone Qatar at an enterprise value of 1.451 billion euros.



Vodafone Group and Vodafone Qatar have entered into a Partner Market agreement with an initial term of five years from completion.



Vodafone Qatar provides voice, messaging, data and fixed communications services to around 1.4 million customers and under the Partner Market agreement will continue to use the Vodafone brand and benefit from the expertise and assets of Vodafone Group.



