Meets demand for traffic aggregation and integration of Carrier Ethernet on NFV platform at the network edge

Stand 2K63, Hall 2, MWC2018 Ethernity Networks (AIM: ENET.L), a leading supplier of data processing technology on programmable logic for high-end carrier grade data processing offload, today demonstrated a scalable Carrier Ethernet aggregation Switch Router platform on a COTS server that utilizes OVS DPDK as a fabric between multiple ENET FPGA SmartNICs hosting multiple 10GE ports.

This unique implementation of the ENET Flow Processor offers cost-efficient Carrier Ethernet functionality in virtualised networks while maintaining the COTS nature of NFV environments. This overcomes the significant challenge that communications service providers (CSPs) face in achieving carrier-grade performance upon virtualisation of their network infrastructures. Ethernity's solution provides SLA support, OAM, routing, multi-protocol interworking, and security that cannot be deployed efficiently with software-only implementations, while eliminating vendor lock-in.

Once Carrier Ethernet is integrated into the server with the ENET FPGA SmartNIC, the ENET Flow Processor can be used for VNF offloading, including vFW, vRouter, vBRAS, and vEPC, providing further gains in CPU efficiency and lower latency.

"Virtualisation of a network loses its value if the price of virtualisation is the loss of carrier-grade services," said David Levi, CEO of Ethernity Networks. "At Ethernity, we resolve performance, security, and power consumption issues to provide the best of both telecom worlds virtualised and traditional with guaranteed quality of experience."

About Ethernity Networks

Ethernity Networks (AIM: ENET.L) is a leading provider and developer of data processing technology for high-end Carrier Ethernet applications across the telecom, mobile, security and data centre markets. The Company's core technology, which is populated on programmable logic, enables data offloading deployment at the pace of software development, improves performance and reduces power consumption and latency, therefore facilitating the deployment of virtualization of networking functionality.

For more information visit http://www.ethernitynet.com/events/ethernity-networks-mwc-2018/

