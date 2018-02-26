Trade Surveillance Systems Market Worth 1,449.6 Million USD by 2022

PUNE, India, February 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

According to a new market research report "Trade Surveillance Systems Market by Component (Solution (Risk and Compliance, Reporting & Monitoring, Surveillance & Analytics, Case Management) and Service), Deployment Type, Organization Size, and Region - Global Forecast to 2022", published by MarketsandMarkets', the market size is expected to grow from USD 600.2 Million in 2017 to USD 1,449.6 Million by 2022, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 19.3% during the forecast period.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160303/792302 )

Browse 56 tables and36 figures spread through 111 pages and in-depth TOC on"Trade Surveillance Systems Market"

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/trade-surveillance-systems-market-11402846.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report

The rapidly growing requirement of monitoring trade activities in financial institutions is a major driving factor of the Trade Surveillance Systems Market. Moreover, the need for surveillance to control market manipulation and market abuse is expected to drive the Trade Surveillance Systems Market.

The rapid adoption of trade surveillance systems solutions, owing to increasing number of regulations and compliance, is expected to make Europe the largest regional market.

Europe is expected to have the largest market size in the Trade Surveillance Systems Market during the forecast period. The UK, Germany, and Sweden are the top contributors in this region. MiFID2 came into effect on January 03, 2018 and demands more data fields, asks financial institutions to move all transactions to electronic platforms for better auditing, and ensures confidence and transparency of workflow to investors. MAD and MiFID2 regulations are also acting as the positive factors for the adoption of trade surveillance systems solutions and services in this region. However, different regulatory compliances in different countries, which challenge vendors to customize their software platforms according to different regulations in Europe is expected to act as a hindrance to the market growth of the market. Furthermore, increasing adoption by SMEs across the region is driving the growth of the solutions segment.

The surveillance and analytics solution is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Capital markets can grow efficient only when the trust and confidence of investors and industry participants is maintained. For this purpose, the regulatory bodies impose regulations that help in monitoring lawful trading. The surveillance and analytics solution helps in the systematic collection, analysis, and interpretation of outcomes from a specific data for use in planning, implementing, and evaluating compliance policies and practices. The solution helps in improving the current surveillance process results and delivers greater efficiency and accuracy to bring the power of cognitive analysis to the financial services industry.

Inquiry Before Buying @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_Buying.asp?id=11402846

The large enterprises segment is expected to gain a larger market share during the forecast period.

Organizations with more than 1,000 employees are categorized as large enterprises. Large enterprises have necessary resources, but face issues when it comes to deployment, due to the variety of solutions and applications in place. The adoption of trade surveillance solutions is said to be relatively high among large enterprises. This higher adoption is due to the requirement of a modern, holistic approach to trade surveillance, along with broad functional and regulatory coverage, and the flexibility to meet the demands of today's complex business environment. The market share of the Trade Surveillance Systems Market across large organizations is likely to be larger during the forecast period, as it offers end-to-end surveillance, supervision, and compliance risk management.

The major vendors in the Trade Surveillance Systems Market include NICE Systems (Israel), FIS (US), Software AG (Germany), Nasdaq (US), Cinnober (Sweden), Aquis Technology (UK), SIA S.p.A (Italy), IPC (US), b-next (Germany), ACA Compliance Group (US), OneMarketData (US), and Scila (Sweden).

Browse Related Reports

eGRC Market by Component (Services, Software), Deployment Mode (Cloud, On-Premises), Business Function (Finance, It, Legal, Operations), Organization Size, Vertical, Usage, and Region - Global Forecast to 2022

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/enterprise-governance-risk-compliance-market-1310.html

Financial Services Application Market by Software (Audit, Risk & Compliance, BI & Analytics, Business Transaction Processing, Customer Experience, Enterprise IT), by Services, by Deployment, by Users & Region - Global Forecast to 2019

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/financial-service-application-market-132791751.html

Know More About our Knowledge Store @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Knowledgestore.asp

About MarketsandMarkets'

MarketsandMarkets' provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 5000 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets' for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets' are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets' now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets' is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "RT" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets' INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com



Visit Our Blog @ http://www.marketsandmarketsblog.com/market-reports/telecom-it

Connect with us on LinkedIn @ http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets