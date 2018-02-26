Academy Award-winning technology team brings personalized, 3D avatars to mobile users worldwide

Loom.ai, the provider of best-in-class mobile solutions for building and animating personalized, 3D avatars at scale, today announced a partnership which brings its fully embedded SDK solution to the brand-new Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ devices.Unveiled on-stage just before Mobile World Congress 2018, the latest flagship smartphones from Samsung leverage Loom.ai's technology to power their AR Emojis; fully customizable, personalized, 3D avatars created from a single photograph.

Founded by Academy Award-winning visual effects veterans from DreamWorks and LucasFilm, Loom.ai combines deep learning, computer vision and visual effects to connect people through the creation and sharing of digitized human faces. Loom.ai transforms users into their 3D, expressive avatars and allows for the real-time animation of their movements through the device's camera, without the need for custom hardware or depth sensors.

"Having Loom.ai's fully automatic algorithms embedded on Samsung's S9 and S9+ mobile devices is a remarkable moment for personalized, 3D avatar technology deployed at scale," said Kiran Bhat, co-founder and winner of the 2017 Sci-Tech Oscar for architecting ILM's facial animation technology.

"Our partnership with Samsung opens up an exciting era of business opportunities for content partners around the avatar ecosystem," added Mahesh Ramasubramanian, co-founder and CEO of Loom.ai. "By combining our years of experience and experimentation in deep learning and VFX with Samsung's impressive product and consumer base, we're able to put the power of real-time, personalized expression directly in the hands of users."

Loom.ai's technology allows users to:

Create With a single photograph, Loom.ai's platform creates a fully automatic, personalized, 3D avatar and facial rig in seconds. Deep learning recreates the user's likeness in shape, texture and movement resulting in the most personalized avatar available.

With a single photograph, Loom.ai's platform creates a fully automatic, personalized, 3D avatar and facial rig in seconds. Deep learning recreates the user's likeness in shape, texture and movement resulting in the most personalized avatar available. Animate By using facial expressions and movement, users drive personalized avatars and favorite characters. Loom.ai's technology is compatible with several third-party real-time facial feature tracking solutions.

By using facial expressions and movement, users drive personalized avatars and favorite characters. Loom.ai's technology is compatible with several third-party real-time facial feature tracking solutions. Share Avatars can be instantly shared with family and friends regardless of device or platform. Image analysis captures the key characteristics about a user's face and is optimized to run efficiently on mobile devices.

AR Emojis powered by Loom.ai are available on the all-new Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ devices. To learn more about Loom.ai and licensing its technology stack visit Loom.ai.

About Loom.ai

Loom.ai is enabling a new era of virtual communication through the creation, animation and sharing of personalized, 3D avatars. Based in San Francisco, and an alumni of the Y Combinator Fellowship, the Academy Award-winning team has created a best-in-class solution powered by deep learning, computer vision and visual effects.

In just seconds, Loom.ai can take a single photograph and transform it into a fully representative, 3D avatar as personalized as the individual by recognizing the many nuances that make each face unique. Animatable and expressive in real-time, these avatars can be used to power current and future applications in mobile messaging, entertainment, AR/VR, e-commerce, video conferencing, broadcasting and more. For more information, visit www.loom.ai

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180226005407/en/

Contacts:

Double Forte for Loom.ai

Lyndsey Besser, 415-500-0619

loomai@double-forte.com