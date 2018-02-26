Significant expansion of sensor and software capabilities increases key vertical IoT applications addressed by the IoT Development Kit (IDK)

Embedded World - ON Semiconductor (Nasdaq: ON), driving energy efficient innovations, is helping engineers address a broader range of high growth Internet of Things (IoT) applications through the release of a new multi-sensor shield and expansion of software support for its IoT Development Kit (IDK). With this release, customers can accelerate development timeframes and deploy IoT solutions much quicker for a variety of connected wellness and industrial wearables as well as for smart home, predictive maintenance, asset tracking and other industrial IoT applications.

ON Semiconductor's IDK is an intuitive, modular, node-to-cloud platform that enables evaluation rapid prototyping and development of IoT solutions, bringing significant value to time and resource stretched designers. The IDK gives access to a wide variety of sensing, processing, connectivity and actuation possibilities under the IoT 'umbrella' through a range of shields/daughter cards that attach to the Arm SoC motherboard.

The multi-sensor shield adds a variety of inertial and environmental sensors. These coupled with, for example, the recently announced Bluetooth low energy (BLE) connectivity shield, enable the rapid prototyping of a wide range of ultra-low power smart home, industrial IoT and wearable solutions.

Software is integral to the IDK, and as part of this capability enhancement, ON Semiconductor has released version 4.0 of its IDK software. This now includes native support for IBM cloud alongside the existing support for Carriots (Altair) cloud. Additionally, the embedded operating system running on the IDK motherboard has been upgraded to Mbed version 5.5.

"ON Semiconductor continues to expand its intuitive IoT offerings to help customers prototype and develop solutions for various IoT verticals and deploy them much quicker and with greater cost effectiveness," said Wiren Perera, who heads IoT at ON Semiconductor. "We realize the importance of providing holistic solutions from node to cloud. The new sensing capabilities complement our ultra-low power connectivity and actuator options enabling a whole new class of solutions with industry leading battery life. Broadened cloud support, upgraded OS and a configurable mobile app all represent a commitment to continuing software enhancements that facilitate rapid deployment."

With the powerful combination of additional hardware and software enhancements, designers are now able to prototype and develop a wider range of IoT devices and solutions. ON Semiconductor is developing an Android mobile app that will allow visualization of sensor data and control of actuators from a mobile handset via the low-power BLE. The app can be dynamically customized for the application and use case being prototyped.

The IDK multi-sensor shields will be available for customers to order in April. Visit ON Semiconductor at Embedded World (Hall 4A, Booth #260) to see an IDK demonstration highlighting predictive maintenance, smart home and other IoT use cases.

Additional Resources Documents:

Blog: Enabling Customers to Rapidly Develop and Deploy IoT Devices

Webpage: IoT Development Kit

Whitepaper: Challenges of Implementing Industrial IoT Technology

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor (Nasdaq: ON) is driving energy efficient innovations, empowering customers to reduce global energy use. The company is a leading supplier of semiconductor-based solutions, offering a comprehensive portfolio of energy efficient, power management, analog, sensors, logic, timing, connectivity, discrete, SoC and custom devices. The company's products help engineers solve their unique design challenges in automotive, communications, computing, consumer, industrial, medical, aerospace and defense applications. ON Semiconductor operates a responsive, reliable, world-class supply chain and quality program, a robust compliance and ethics program, and a network of manufacturing facilities, sales offices and design centers in key markets throughout North America, Europe and the Asia Pacific regions. For more information, visit http://www.onsemi.com.

Follow @onsemi on Twitter

ON Semiconductor and the ON Semiconductor logo are registered trademarks of Semiconductor Components Industries, LLC. All other brand and product names appearing in this document are registered trademarks or trademarks of their respective holders. Although the company references its website in this news release, information on the website is not to be incorporated herein.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180226005882/en/

Contacts:

ON Semiconductor

Beth Johnston

Marketing Communications

(208) 234-6738

beth.johnston@onsemi.com

or

ON Semiconductor

Parag Agarwal

Vice President Investor Relations and Corporate Development

(602) 244-3437

parag.agarwal@onsemi.com