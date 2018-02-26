Japanese PV module supplier Kyocera has announced plans to delist its American Depositary Shares (ADS) from the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).The company's board of directors has agreed to apply to cancel the NYSE listing and deregister its ADS with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), according to an online statement. It said that the trading volume of the ADS on the exchange has fallen in recent years, to the point where it has started to question the rationale behind maintaining the listing. It first listed its ADS on the NYSE in 1980. From June through September, Kyocera will ...

