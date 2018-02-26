BoardroomPR Superstar Ashley Kearns Promoted to Social Media Manager

FT. LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 26, 2018 / BoardroomPR, one of Florida's largest public relations and integrated marketing agencies, promoted Ashley Kearns to Social Media Manager for the firm. In this role, Kearns will lead the firm's social media team in deliberate planning and goal setting, identifying target audiences, brand development, engagement and conversion strategy, and measuring and analyzing ROI.

Kearns is a social media strategist and publicist with vast agency experience. She excels at designing and executing social media campaigns to optimize client goals and ROI. She weaves client news and information with the latest social media trends to create content that maximizes engagement, increases brand awareness, and generates leads while maintaining a positive online reputation.

Kearns is responsible for developing and managing all social media campaigns for the firm and its clients, working closely with management and account executives to integrate the right mix of social and digital with traditional PR. She also assists with media relations and event planning and execution.

Prior to joining BoardroomPR, she was a Social Media Manager for a public relations agency located in South Beach. There she helped manage PR and social media for the firm's lifestyle and hospitality clients.

Kearns graduated Magna Cum Laude from Florida International University with a Bachelor's in Communication and a minor in Hospitality. At FIU, she was the Public Relations Chair for Alternative Breaks, a non-profit organization providing students an opportunity to create positive change in communities throughout the world, and a peer leadership consultant where she facilitated programs, workshops, and team builders to enhance individual leadership skills for students, faculty, and staff.

About BoardroomPR:

BoardroomPR is among the largest PR and integrated marketing agencies in Florida specializing in media relations, online marketing, branding, public affairs and crisis communications. The firm has offices in Ft. Lauderdale, Tampa, Orlando, West Palm Beach, Naples, and Miami. The recipe for much of Boardroom's success has come from its experienced staff's opportunistic approach, energy and uncanny ability to convert a client's vision into a workable plan that gets them where they want to go. BoardroomPR crafts public relations campaigns that bridge new and traditional media to generate newspaper, magazine, trade journal, radio, television coverage and online media through its customized game plans designed to accomplish client objectives. Online services include website and blog development and marketing, social media management, Search Engine Marketing (SEM) and Search Engine Optimization (SEO). For more information, visit www.boardroompr.com.

Media Contact:

Jasmin Curtiss

jcurtiss@boardroompr.com

954-370-8999

SOURCE: BoardroomPR