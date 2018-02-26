LAS VEGAS, NEVADA -- (Marketwired) -- 02/26/18 -- Today at HAI HELI-EXPO, Pratt & Whitney Canada announced six new helicopter engine services as part of its ongoing transformation of the company's customer service organization and the way in which it designs and delivers programs to match the evolving needs of operators of its worldwide engine fleet. P&WC is a subsidiary of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE: UTX).

"Our customers' needs and business models are changing and we are committed to being there for them with tailored solutions," said Tim Swail, Vice President, Customer Programs, P&WC "We are focused on greater-than-ever availability and guaranteed services - driving performance optimization and mission readiness for our customers. It's a step-change in personalized customer services delivery backed by advanced data-analytics and ecommerce infrastructure."

Swail detailed the company's efforts to tailor its engine service offerings to its customer base and create a seamless experience for each operator.

"We are taking a cue from the technology industry and incorporating an agile approach to our customer service organization: creating transformation teams who are given the latitude to incubate, launch and adapt targeted solutions to address the real-world business challenges our 13,000 customers face," said Swail. "These new services and solutions are supported by the use of big data and technologies that amplify our ability to be innovative, scalable and flexible, which we believe is the key to our future success and to that of our customers."

As a demonstration of the company's ongoing transformation, P&WC unveiled six new initiatives targeted to helicopter operators including:

Certified Pre-Owned Engine Program for Helicopters:

-- Under its aircraft redeployment support effort, P&WC is expanding its current PT6A Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) engine program to the PT6C-67C, PW206C and PW207C helicopter engines. Through their dealer, customers of P&WC-powered used helicopters whose engines are certified under the program will be given a P&WC one-year/500-hour first-run warranty along with numerous additional benefits.

Small Fleet Pay-per-Hour (PpH) Solution: An engine maintenance program for fleets of less than five helicopters

-- Small Fleet PpH will make available the more customized engine maintenance cost-guarantee benefits of P&WC's Fleet Management ProgramT (FMPr) - including environmental repair at overhaul, to smaller fleet operators with less than five helicopters starting with PW206, PW207 and PT6C engine families. The solution takes advantage of features of P&WC's Eagle ServiceT Plan (ESPT) and offers tailored coverage packages, a streamlined contract and transferability of benefits.

ESP? Platinum with environmental repair at overhaul for operators of PW206/207 engines

-- Full commercial availability of ESP's premium-level program for PW206/207 engines, which have captured the majority of light twin applications since their introduction, ESP Platinum PW200 coverage encompasses routine periodic inspections (parts and labour) including fuel nozzles, environmental repair at overhaul, and P&WC Technical Publications.

Enhanced Line Replaceable Unit (LRU) Availability Program

-- Recognizing that aircraft dispatch availability remains the key priority for customers, P&WC is piloting a line replaceable unit (LRU) availability initiative with its operators. In addition to LRU provisioning at the customer's premises, P&WC will establish LRU pooling in key geographic locations and tailored to the various aircraft models and missions, with emphasis on guaranteed turnaround times.

Tailored Customer Services for Defence and Security Mission-Readiness

-- Backed by a newly formed organization dedicated to the growing Defence and Security sector, P&WC is actively developing tailored solutions and services for customers of its civil-certified engines that are flown in defence and security missions (including firefighting, search and rescue, law enforcement, military transport, etc.).

Mission-Ready Services for Heads of State and other VIP Transport Helicopter Fleets:

-- Customized to individual needs and flying environments and to ensure maximum helicopter availability, P&WC is creating optimized packages of spare parts and engineering services to be located on the customer's premises. The new services will include deployment of P&WC Mobile Repair Team (MRT) technicians for routine onsite maintenance and technical familiarization of customers' technicians.

"During HAI, we meet face-to-face with hundreds of representatives of helicopter operators from around the world," says Swail. "We are looking forward to discussing our new approach - and the initiatives that are driving it - with our customers whose input will inform the future direction of our efforts to best suit their needs for further customization."

P&WC will be at HAI HELI-EXPO, booth C4432. Interested operators are invited to drop by the booth to speak with a marketing or customer service representative.

