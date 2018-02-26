AIM-listed Reabold Resources, an investor in upstream oil and gas projects, confirmed on Monday that it is "exploring market appetite" for a placing. Last September, the company raised £3.96m through the placing of 792m new ordinary shares at 0.5p each. Having deployed those funds, it said there is an opportunity to exploit further investments within the sector. "There can be no certainty as to the outcome of these discussions, but a further announcement will be made in due course." The ...

