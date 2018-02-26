Twin Vee PowerCats, Inc.: Twin Vee Announces Buras Marine as New Dealer in Maryland and Virginia

FORT PIERCE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 26, 2018 / Twin Vee PowerCats, Inc. (OTC PINK: TVPC) announces that Buras Marine, a boat dealer in the Chesapeake Bay area servicing Maryland and Virginia, has become the newest authorized dealer of Twin Vee's dual-hull, offshore power catamarans. "We are proud to have Buras Marine as our latest partner to help promote and sell our smooth-riding boats to a completely new market of customers," says Joseph Visconti, President of Twin Vee PowerCats, Inc.

Located in Tracys Landing, Maryland, Buras Marine is a family-owned small business operated by Natalie Palugyai and Ryan Buras. "The Buras Marine team is excited to offer Chesapeake Bay residents the opportunity to test drive and purchase Twin Vee's premier power catamaran products," says Buras. "Our company is focused on delivering an exceptional customer experience. For example, Carey Filling, our Sales/Marketing Director, has been boating on the Chesapeake Bay for over 45 years. Like the rest of our team here, he is dedicated to delivering a quality product, matched to his clients' needs, thereby ensuring their total satisfaction with the buying process and boat ownership. Twin Vee and Buras Marine will be quite the team," posits Buras.

Visconti states that Buras Marine's commitment to customer relations was key in his decision to court Buras Marine as Twin Vee's newest dealer. "I was impressed with the emphasis Buras Marine placed on having an active relationship with their customers. The team there is extremely active with dealer events, boat shows, and finishing tournaments - all avenues for customer outreach. That is the kind of partner Twin Vee is on the lookout for; those that ensure that their customers have the best buying experience possible."

Buras Marine and its customers will have the benefit of a Twin Vee that recently went through a major overhaul. According to Visconti, upgrades and improvements at Twin Vee's 140,000 square foot manufacturing facility in Fort Pierce, Florida make boat production less strenuous on resources and more efficient on time. "Twin Vee is currently developing new, exciting, and innovative products to keep on the cutting edge of the industry. These new boat models are designed from the keel up on CAD (computer-aided design) with the help of a former naval engineer. These products will continue to give Twin Vee the competitive advantage in fishing and recreational boating industry allowing dealers like Buras Marine to market the most up-to-date and innovative products we have to offer."

The addition of a Mid-Atlantic dealer to the Twin Vee dealership network is a major step in the company's goal to expand product awareness to new markets. "We have already seen the popularity of Twin Vees in Florida and along the Gulf Coast," says Visconti. "We're glad to see our boats have the opportunity to develop traction and recognition in the Chesapeake Bay area, where customers will no doubt be interested in the attractive pricing of our boats, the wide appeal of our brand from first time boat buyers and seasoned sailors and fishers, and the one-of-a-kind versatility that comes from our spacious multi-hull design," states Visconti.

Those in the Chesapeake Bay area may contact Buras Marine at (410) 220-0504 or visit their website at www.burasmarine.com.

About Twin Vee PowerCats, Inc.

Headed by CEO Joseph Visconti and acquired March 2016, the Company was originally founded in 1994, the company designs, manufactures, and sells recreational and commercial twin-hull power boats under the Twin Vee brand name. Over the past 22 years, the company has concentrated on perfecting the high-speed twin-displacement hull design, also known as a "catamaran powerboat." For more information, go to www.twinvee.com or visit Twin Vee PowerCats, Inc.'s Facebook page.

Contact:

Joseph Visconti

contact@twinvee.com

(772) 429-2525

SOURCE: Twin Vee PowerCats, Inc.