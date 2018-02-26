Regulatory News:

This replaces the announcement made at 01:59 PM Europe (Paris, Rome, Berlin, Francfort) on Monday 26 February 2018 due to the following corrections: date change at the end of first paragraph

Statement of Transactions in Own Shares from 02/16/18 to 02/23/18

Pursuant to applicable law on share buyback, Carmila (Paris:CARM) declares the following transactions in its own shares totalling 468 Keuro carried out from February 16, 2018 to February 23, 2018, as part of the mandate given to a financial intermediary on February 16, 2018.

Aggregated presentation by day and by market Name of

issuer Identification

code of issuer

(Legal Entity

Identifier) Day of

transaction Identification code

of financial

instrument Aggregated

daily volume

(in number of

shares) Daily weighted

average price of

the purchased

shares * Market (MIC Code) CARMILA FR0010828137 16/02/2018 FR0010828137 4 000 22,86 XPAR CARMILA FR0010828137 19/02/2018 FR0010828137 4 000 23,37 XPAR CARMILA FR0010828137 20/02/2018 FR0010828137 5 500 23,53 XPAR CARMILA FR0010828137 21/02/2018 FR0010828137 3 000 23,60 XPAR CARMILA FR0010828137 22/02/2018 FR0010828137 3 000 23,59 XPAR CARMILA FR0010828137 23/02/2018 FR0010828137 500 24,00 XPAR * Two-digit rounding after the

decimal TOTAL 20 000 23,39

The detailed list of transaction is available on carmila.com in the section Regulated information

About Carmila

Carmila was founded by Carrefour and large institutional investors in order to develop the value of shopping centers anchored by Carrefour stores in France, Spain and Italy. Its portfolio after the merger with Cardety effective as of June 12, 2017, consists of 206 shopping centers in France, Spain and Italy, mostly leaders in their catchment areas, and was valued at Euro 5.8 bn as at December 31, 2017. Inspired by a genuine retail culture, Carmila's teams include all of the expertise dedicated to retail attractiveness: leasing, digital marketing, specialty leasing, shopping centre management and portfolio management.

Carmila is listed on compartment A of Euronext-Paris market under the ticker CARM and benefits from the "SIIC" real estate investment trust (REIT) tax status.

On September 1, 2017, FTSE Russell announced that Carmila is to join the FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Global Real Estate (EMEA Region) indices as of 18 September 2017.

Contacts:

Carmila

Marie-Flore Bachelier, +33 6 20 91 67 79

General Secretary

marie_flore_bachelier@carmila.com